Ready to enjoy a new bar and cafe at Sunderland seafront this summer?

The old shelter has been completely transformed | Sunderland Echo

Two years in the making, Elephant Rock is nearing completion after giving new life to the old Victorian shelter on Marine Walk in Roker.

The empty shelter and neighbouring old resorts office - which has since been relocated to the other side of the shelter - have been completely transformed with a new roof, beer cellar, bar, kitchen, full wiring and plumbing and bifold doors, which open up to give customers the chance to enjoy uninterrupted views of Roker Beach.

Michael Thompson and Steve Smith with George Clarke at the shelter, prior to building works starting | Vaux

Complementing and completing the stretch of hospitality venues along Pier Point and Marine Walk, the new addition has been brought to the city by Michael Thompson and Steve Smith, who are directors at Vaux Brewery, and business partner George Clarke, the TV architect who has a huge passion for the regeneration of his home city.

The main building works, being carried out by Sunderland-based BDN and Marikal, are very near completion, with attention now turning to the fit out.

The bar and restaurant is set to open this summer | Sunderland Echo

All going to plan, visitors to the seafront will be able to enjoy drinks, meals and take outs from the new addition at the end of June / early July, with well behaved dogs also welcome.

After that, it will be open seven days a week, with recruitment starting soon for job vacancies.

Steve said: “Work started at the end of 2023 and it has taken longer than we would have liked - but the end is now in sight. It’s mostly just fit out work that remains now, rather than the structural stuff.

A CGI of the completed bar area | Pulp Studios Design

“People stop and ask about the venue all the time, barely half an hour goes by when they don’t, which is brilliant as it shows how much interest there is in having a bar and cafe here.”

The city businessman added: “Sunderland has some great hospitality venues now. We’re in a position where people visit from cities like Newcastle, we see that at Bridge Hotel Vaults, which is something which didn’t happen much 10 years ago, even five years ago.

There will be a bar area as well as a restaurant section | Pulp Studios Design House

“There’s some amazing businesses down here, something we have a right to shout about, and we’ll be adding something different to them.

“We’ll be one of many businesses along the seafront, but there’s enough footfall so it’s warranted.”

The menu will be confirmed closer to the time, but food will be available for sit in, as well as options including ice creams and coffees available from a hatch created at the old resorts office side of the venue.

The bar will have 15 keg taps, including Vaux, cider and other options, with spirits, cocktails, wines and more also available.

Warmer weather will also see tables outside Elephant Roker.

Holey Rock, also known as Elephant Rock, being demolished in 1936 / 1937 as photographed by Sunderland Echo photographers of the day | Sunderland Echo

The name is a nod to a rock formation which once stood nearby.

The Holey Rock cliff face between Roker and Seaburn was also known as Elephant Rock as its formation resembled that of an elephant, with a visible trunk-like shape.

Holey Rock, so called because of the caves that ran through it, became unsafe due to rock falls and in 1936 / 1937 it was demolished.

Now, its colloquial name of Elephant Rock will live on in the new bar, which is set to be a further boost to the regeneration of the seafront.