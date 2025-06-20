Seafood with a view of Seaburn beach and a global melting pot of flavour in a revived historic site have impressed inspectors from the Good Food Guide.

Both North in Seaburn and Ember in Sheepfolds Stables have made it into the prestigious guide, after reviewers visited for a secret inspection.

They are the only Sunderland venues to be listed in the guide in a huge coup for the restaurants - and the city - as its culinary scene goes from strength to strength.

It isn’t just the inspectors’ palates the restaurants have impressed: both are also vying to be named in the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants list, which is published in July and voted for by diners.

For city restaurateur Neil Bassett the listing marks years of hard work.

He opened North with business partner Ben Wall in December 2022 after transforming the old shelter at the far end of Seaburn prom.

At the helm of the kitchen is head chef Lee Bennett who whips up seafood dishes, small plates and brunches, enjoyed with one of the best views in the city.

Neil, who also owns Mexico 70 and Koji with Ben, said: “Because our customers nominated us for the best 100, we expected an inspector but not this soon - it’s just fantastic news to be listed.

“It’s such a good achievement and no mean feat. We’ve achieved the same rating as the likes of Broad Chare, Long Friday and Cook House in Newcastle, which are all great restaurants.

“It’s not only great for us, but great for the city. Things have really kicked on and it just gets better and better. Eight years ago we opened Mexico 70 which was a bit out there for Sunderland at the time and all the restaurants we have now shows how much it’s improved.

“It’s only right that the city has restaurants that are recognised.”

Ember has made it into the guide less than a year after opening its doors as part of the Sheepfolds Stables development in August 2024.

Denis Stefani from Ember | Sunderland Echo

It’s built up a huge following thanks to head chef and co-owner Tam Hassan and business partner Denis Stefani, who heads up front of house, their dedicated team and an inventive menu which changes monthly focusing on a different city or country’s cuisine.

Tam and the team have always had high ambitions for Ember and are delighted to have made the guide.

The chef won Gordon Ramsay’s F Word when he was just 18, going on to work in the celebrity chef’s Claridge’s restaurant under Mark Sargeant and he felt strongly about bringing high-quality food to Sunderland.

“Only restaurants of a really high standard make it into the Good Food Guide, it’s the same as being listed in the Michelin Guide and we are just over the moon about it,” said Tam.

“For us as a team we have always wanted to raise the bar of the culinary experience in Sunderland and be the best we can be.

“We do have ambitions to be in the Michelin Guide also - we want this to be a restaurant Sunderland can absolutely be proud of.”

Changing the menu up each month - they’re currently serving a Brazilian menu - helps keep the restaurant fresh for staff and customers and Ember is growing its return numbers and overall covers month on month.

Along with its neighbouring businesses, it will soon be boosted by the opening of Keel Crossing, with the North End of the bridge finishing right next to the development.

First published in 1951, The Good Food Guide features only the best restaurants, pubs and cafés in Great Britain. Today, it’s a fully digital guide which you can read here.