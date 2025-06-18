Food and drink now biggest driver of tourism spend in Sunderland, new data shows

Food and drink has been hailed as a key driver in bringing visitors to Sunderland, accounting for the largest tourism spend, according to new data.

The recent food and drink festival is an example of how the sector is bringing people into the city | Sunderland Echo

The new tourism data for 2024 also showed a rise in overnight visitors, bringing a 6% uplift to the local economy.

Tourism brought more than £620m into the Sunderland economy in 2024 according to STEAM data, which is released each year and captures the impact of tourism on towns and cities across the country.

The figures, released this month, showed there was a 1.8% rise in the number of people staying in the city, as well as an increase in their length of stay.

Ten per cent of visitors to the city are now staying overnight, and food and drink is now a key driver for people coming to Sunderland, with 38.1% of the overall economic benefit of tourism to the city being felt by businesses in this sector.

The food and drink sector is also the largest employer, employing 1,807 full-time employees.

Those figures are only predicted to rise following the launch of a 10-year tourism strategy which has seen the council bring together a Tourism Alliance in partnership with the business community, working together to boost the visitor economy.

And, with Sunderland AFC now back in the Premier League, and a summer of events including the Women’s Rugby World Cup opener at the Stadium of Light in August, city leaders hope to see a further boost to tourism in 2025.

New restaurants such as Ember are bringing people into the city | Sunderland Echo

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism, said: “Sunderland is transforming and we’re seeing that people are attracted now to stay with us overnight and make more of their experience of our fabulous city.

“We’re proud that our visitor count once again stands at more than 8 million people, and we hope to see this number rise as we grow our reputation as a destination of choice for people on a regional, national and international level.”

In May, Sunderland City Council, Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID); key tourism assets like the Sunderland Empire and Sheepfolds Stables and tourism bodies including Visit England launched a new tourism strategy, which aims to maximise the benefits that tourism can bring to the area.

Its vision will be realised by the Tourism Alliance, which includes hospitality and retail businesses, leisure operators and other civic partners.

The strategy plays to the city’s key strengths – the great outdoors, its coastline, a rich history and heritage, a strong and ever-improving arts and cultural offer and the growing range of eateries serving up food and drinks to the city’s residents and visitors and is the culmination of months of engagement with Sunderland’s tourism businesses.

A new Seafront BID – voted for by businesses in the area – has also been created, with the aim of boosting the profile of the seaside, driving more visitors and promoting the area’s assets.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Our city is transforming – the city centre and seafront are both reinvented, with millions of pounds of investment being ploughed into creating vibrant places for people to enjoy. We have lots to be proud of and it’s time to shout about that and ensure we leverage our assets to boost the economy.”

Tourism currently accounts for more than 4,500 jobs in the city, and more than eight million people visit Sunderland each year.