It’s one of the area’s biggest food festivals and Seaham Food Festival is back with a bang this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, August 2 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, August 3 from 10am to 4pm, there will be more than 100 traders, as well as demonstrations from top chefs and family entertainment, from crafts to comedy, at the free festival.

Here’s what you need to know:

Traders

There's a host of traders | Submitted

There’s more than 100 traders with a wide range of food and drink from across the globe.

Just some of those attending are: Armenian Kitchen, Chicken Ting, Cocktail Bay Rum Kitchen, Crepe Expectations, Greek Street Food, Hogs n Chix, Monument Coffee Company, Redheads Mac n Cheese, Spud Gun Loaded Fries, The Geordie Banger Co, Three Brothers Brewing Company, Bake for the Soul and many more.

Open air cookery demos

Chris Baber | Submitted

Saturday’s line-up includes television chefs and social media cooking stars Dean Edwards and Chris Baber, and standout Channel 4 Great British Bake Off contestant Nelly Ghaffar.

And on Sunday, visitors can look forward to demonstrations from world-renowned chocolatier Paul A Young, reigning Great British Bake Off champion Georgie Grasso, and MasterChef Champion of Champions Ping Coombes.

They will be joined by festival favourite Chris Bavin who is hosting the cookery theatre across the two days.

Park & Ride Buses

Park and ride buses will operate between the festival site and Spectrum Business Park (SR7 7TT) as well as a new pick-up location at the Seaham Car Boot Sale site, located on the B1287 Ryhope to Seaham Road (SR7 7AG).

Spectrum Business Park is an accessible site and will have accessible buses operating.

Visitors without accessibility needs are therefore encouraged to park at the Seaham Car Boot Sale site to ensure there are enough accessible spaces and buses at Spectrum for those who need them.

Buses will depart from Spectrum Business Park and Seaham Car Boot Sale site from 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday. Return buses will set off from the same location visitors are dropped off at, which will be the top of Harbour Road for Spectrum Business Park buses and opposite the Masonic Temple in North Road for Seaham Car Boot Sale buses.

The last returning buses will depart at 5.30pm on Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Return tickets cost £2.50 for adults, 50 pence for children aged five to 15 years old, and are free for those under five. Passengers can pay by cash and card at Spectrum and by card only at the car boot sale site.

Car parks

Town centre car parks will be open, but they are expected to be busy, and visitors are being advised to use the park and ride service or public transport where possible.

Drivers are also being asked to be mindful of diversions due to road closures for the event.

North Terrace (B1287) from the Tempest Road junction to the Marquess Point junction will be closed on Saturday 2 August from 5am to 8pm and on Sunday 3 August from 5am to 11pm.

Terrace Green Car Park will also be closed from midnight on Thursday 31 July to Monday 4 August 2024.

Diversions will be in place and will be signposted.

A full list of road closures and traffic information is available at www.durham.gov.uk/SeahamFoodFestivalTravel .

The entertainment programme in full

North Terrace

* Bell & Bullock: Pirates, Parrots, Sirens and Seahorses. Join Captain Bullock, Penny the parrot and Meranda the Mermaid on a quest for treasure. Saturday 2 August, 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm; and All at Sea. Fish for tiddlers with the debonair Captain Monty Montague and his waterskiing wife Minty. Sunday 3 August 10.30am, 12.30am and 2.30pm.

*Stanley Youngman Comedy Street Theatre. Marvel as street circus performer Stanley showcases his juggling talents and other crazy antics. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

North Road Clifftop

*Willow Crafts. Create willow boats, fish or fantastical sea creatures in the craft tent with the help of artists from The Barn at Easington. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

* Wild West Dino Discovery. Get ready for a roaring good time with this dinosaur adventure, with opportunities to inspect prehistoric fossils and replicas. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

*Storytelling and Songs. Join Shelley and Pete from Mad Alice Theatre Company for some very tall tales and Triassic inspired tunes. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm.

*The Bubble Whisperer. Creating unbelievable gigantic bubbles, colourful bubbles, bubble monsters, bubble tubes and more, this extreme bubble street performer is one of a kind. Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

North Road Amphitheatre

*Weathership. This indie rock band from Teesside blends indie, post-rock and folk and has been compared to iconic bands such as Radiohead and The Beatles. With an emotionally charged sound, Weathership’s live shows have already captivated audiences at festivals such as Twisterella and Stockton Calling. Saturday 2 August, 11.30am.

*Isabel Maria. The Sunderland based singer-songwriter pens witty indie folk-pop ballads which capture the broad, winding themes of human relationships and social injustices. Saturday 2 August 12.15pm.

* Ani Sandwith. Ani is a dynamic vocal powerhouse and multi-instrumentalist, fusing neo soul, jazz-infused pop, and raw rock energy. Praised by BBC Introducing as having “one of those voices that reaches out of the speakers and holds onto you,” she channels the spirit of blues icons like Elkie Brooks and Bonnie Raitt. Saturday 2 August, 1pm.

* Ryder. From soaring choruses to gritty guitar riffs, Ryder deliver a sound that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly original. Their debut album, Only The Brave, combines the swagger of Oasis with the electrifying energy of Kasabian.

* Chat. Saturday 2 August, 3pm. Inspired by current pop queens such as Lady Gaga, Kylie and 1980s icons including the Eurythmics, Pet Shop Boys and Yazoo, Chat is a synthpop due consisting of producer Jordon Miller and vocalist Beccy Young.

*Rock Choir. Described as the world’s largest contemporary choir, Rock Choir deliver stunning vocal arrangements that are sure to get people dancing and singing along. Sunday 3 August, 12.15pm.

*The Revolutionaires. Back by popular demand, The Revolutionaires power out rhythm and blues in their own hard-hitting style. Sunday 3 August, 1.15pm.

*Hannabiell & Midnight Blue. Creating a unique psychedelic fusion of Afro-Caribbean and Latin percussion with jazz, Afro-beat, funk and reggae, Hannabiell & Midnight Blue build an invigorating and intoxicating party atmosphere. The perfect finale to Seaham Food Festival. Sunday 3 August, 2.30pm.