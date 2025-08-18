The Sunderland seafood restaurant that's reeling in SAFC stars

“It’s mint to see local heroes backing a proper Mackem restaurant,” says the city businesswoman behind the seafood restaurant that’s reeling in SAFC stars past and present.

Situated in the shadow of the Stadium of Light in North Bridge Street, Tarantino’s opened its doors four years ago and in the past year has really taken off with its fun take on seafood, offering seafood afternoon teas, seafood boils and more.

Trai Hume visited Tarantino's on Saturday night after a win against West Ham | Submitted

It’s ended up becoming the restaurant of choice for many players and, fresh from the West Ham win on Saturday, and signing a long-term deal with the Black Cats, Trai Hume was the latest to try out their dishes.

The Sunderland right back enjoyed a relaxed meal with his family and was happy posing for photos with fans inside the restaurant.

Other players who’ve visited the restaurant include Super Kev (Kevin Phillips), legend Bobby Kerr and goalie Anthony Patterson.

Even the Academy of Light orders Sunday dinners from the restaurant and praised them for being “unreal.”

Tarantino’s owner Jolene Casey said: “Having Trai Hume in after such a huge win was unreal — things like this lift the whole city.

“It’s mint to see local heroes backing a proper Mackem restaurant — we’ll keep the crab hats ready for when all the other Premier League celebrations kick off.”

One of the Tarantino's seafood afternoon teas | Submitted

Tarantino’s fun take on seafood, where people can wear crab hats, fish heads, claws and seafood bibs, has made it the ‘plaice’ to be, with people travelling as far as Darlington, Milton Keynes, Northampton and the wider UK to get stuck in.

As well as seafood, the restaurant specialises in a range of steaks and street food style dishes, with its two-course early bird offer, which runs every day from 12pm, also proving popular.

Tarantino’s is also taking part in the upcoming Sunderland Restaurant Week, which takes place from September 6-14, 2025, giving people the chance to see what all the fuss is about at a discounted price.