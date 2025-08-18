The Stadium of Light was a sea of red and white on Saturday as Sunderland made their long-awaited return to Premier League football. A crowd of 46,233 roared the Black Cats to a stunning 3-0 victory over West Ham United, creating an atmosphere that was as electric as it was emotional. It had been over eight years since Wearside last hosted top-flight football, and the sense of occasion was felt in every corner of the ground.

From the moment the team bus was welcomed into the stadium by thousands of chanting supporters, it was clear this was going to be more than just another game. Inside, fans raised scarves, flags and voices as Régis Le Bris’ side took to the pitch, with tributes to Diogo Jota, his brother André Silva and beloved steward Donna Weir adding a poignant edge to an unforgettable afternoon.

On the field, goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor secured three points, but the spectacle in the stands was every bit as memorable. The unity, passion and pride of Sunderland’s fanbase once again underlined why the club is considered one of English football’s sleeping giants. Here are 92 more photos capturing the incredible support.

