Greene King initially announced it would be selling 6p pints to begin a week of celebrations in honour of Her Majesty, as that was the average price for an average draught beer in 1952 when the Queen ascended to the throne.

However, it has had to make the offer even better due to licensing laws stopping pubs from selling pints of beer at that price.

You can grab your free pint at any time today (30 May).

However, the offer is only available on Monday and will only be in place while stocks last, so be sure to not leave it too late if you’re planning on getting hold of the offer.

Where can I get a Greene King free pint?

The free pints Greene King IPA beer available to drinkers in England and Wales.

The Sunderland pubs taking part in the offer are The Rosedene in Queen Alexandra Road, and The New Derby in Roker Baths Road.

How can I get Greene King free pint?

Getting hold of your free pint is not simply a case of queueing up at the bar, catching the eye of the bartender and placing your order.

You’ve got to know a not-so-secret code word to get your hands on one.

This word is ‘1952’, which might be hard to pronounce if you’ve already had a few drinks.

You have to use this code wisely, as you’re only allowed one free pint per person in each Greene King establishment.

Explaining the change to its offer, Greene King said: “One of the ideas we had was for a promotion in 400 of our managed pubs where customers could buy one pint each of Greene King IPA for 6p today - the same price it was in 1952.

"We thought this was a great way to celebrate this remarkable occasion and we've been thrilled at the response from customers.

"However, we have some good news for everyone, which is that we will now be giving the Jubilee first pint of Greene King IPA away free of charge today, as we now understand it's not permissible under the licensing act to charge the 6p.