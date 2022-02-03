The best Italian restaurants to eat at across Sunderland this National Pizza Day according to Tripadvisor

There’s no better way to celebrate one of the most popular meals in the world than to try out a new fantastic local restaurant!

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Italian restaurants in Sunderland, but these are some of the best according to Tripadvisor.

1: The Scullery

Bistro by Day, Italian Restaurant by Night, The Scullery in Silksworth is a well known option across the region and also offer great drinks in addition to traditional Italian dishes.

The site has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor from a staggering 1,914 reviews, giving it the top spot.

2: San Marino’s

Previously situated on Chester Road, San Marino’s moved to Hanover Place during the pandemic and the company is thriving at the new site, which can be shown from 702 Tripadvisor reviews which give the restaurant a 4.5 rating.

In addition to pizza, which starts at a price of £8, the menu includes other Italian dining staples in addition to a full Sunday lunch menu to see out the week.

3: Tosca

With a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor from 273 reviews, Tosca takes the number three spot thanks to a wide ranging menu from pizza and pasta to fish, risotto and so much more.

The Derwent Street site is open six days per week and pizzas start from £7.65.

4: Italian Kitchen

Heading north of the Wear and Italian Kitchen has been ranked as the fourth best Italian restaurant by Tripadvisor users, who have combined to give the restaurant a 4.5 rating.

The popular Southwick spot has an impressive 20 pizzas on the menu with prices starting from £6.95.

5: Roma Italian

Back in the city centre, Roma Italian can be found tucked into Mary Street and its 4.5 rating means it takes the title of the fifth best reviewed Italian restaurant in Sunderland.

The menu is what you would expect from any Italian with additional extras including steak, fantastic seafood options and even fajitas. While the prices of pizzas start at £7.95, happy hour deals mean customers can get a pizza for £1 cheaper between 12 noon and 7:00pm throughout the week.

