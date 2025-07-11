Sunderland's much-anticipated Flower Cafe opening this weekend
Joining neighbours The Botanist and Keel Tavern in the units beneath Holiday Inn in Keel Square, Flower Cafe has given a rainbow of colour to the unit that faces onto High Street West.
The decor is in keeping with the North East brand’s other sites including Newcastle and Alnwick, with faux flowers adorning the doorway, a bright pink and blue interior inside, marble tabletops - and plenty of eye-catching neon.
It’s been designed by Gerard McElvenny from Pulp Studios Design House, who also helped design Keel Tavern, Gatsby and many Newcastle bars.
The cafe teased its opening on social media and will be open this weekend for people to check out its offering.
The menu hasn’t been released for the Sunderland site yet, but it’s expected to include gourmet sandwiches, brunches, cakes and more.
Drinks-wise, it specialises in a range of coffees, as well as colourful cocktails, low and no alcohol cocktails, beers, organic wines and spirits.
The Muddler also recently announced they had started the fit out at the corner unit in Keel Square and are also aiming to open this summer.
Flower Cafe Sunderland has space for more than 100 covers inside, with further tables on pavement seating outside, which will look down towards the new Culture House once it opens later this year.
Set to be a major boost to the city centre, the £27m Culture House will offer a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces. It will also have its own food and drink offering, with Blacks Corner opening on the ground floor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.