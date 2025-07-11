First look at Sana Soul Food as it brings Ibiza chic to Sunderland suburb

Boho Ibiza meets Barnes at the city’s newest cafe and coffee shop.

Sana Soul Food opens today, July 11, after a major transformation of the former Crazy Chops site in Ewesley Road.

The new business has been brought to the city by Sunderland businesswoman Hannah Jackson and is an extension of her Sana Soul Studio skin and wellness brand.

Hannah is also well-known for her Flamingo cafe, which ran for six years at Seaham Marina before closing at the end of last year, and Flamingo fans can expect the same kind of health conscious food at Sana.

Speaking about what she’s bringing to the area, Hannah said: “It’s Ibizan chic meets health-conscious food.

“All of our dishes are really focused on gut-friendly foods. They've all got a gut-friendly element in it, really focused on your gut microbiome and things like that.”

Hannah added:“One of the big attractions for me with this site was the location. It’s such a great space next to the park and hospital as well as plenty of parking in the parking bays and in the streets outside of the permit hours.

“The local community has been so welcoming. Everyone seems so excited that we’re bringing some fresh and healthy food to the area. I really want this to be a community hub.”

The new cafe seats just under 40 people and Hannah has made the most of an outdoor area at the site.

Hannah wants Sana to be a real social space for the community and, moving forward, Sana will also be used for events such as yoga, pilates, candle-making workshops, flower pop ups and more.

*Sana Soul Food, Ewesley Road, Barnes, is open from 10am to 3pm over the opening weekend and then Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 3pm thereafter. The cafe is dog-friendly.

On the menu

There’s a wide range of hot and cold coffees on the menu, with teas starting from £3 and coffees from £3.10.

Matcha varieties start from £4, with options such as coconut, strawberry & pistachio, melon milk, blueberry, strawberry shortcake and more.

Brunch is served from 9am to 2pm with prices starting from £7.

Options include Acai bowl, Snickers yoghurt bowl, avo toast, salmon & cream cheese toast and more.

Lunch is served 11am to 3pm, again priced from £7, with a range of sandwiches and poke bowls.

There’s also a dedicated menu for little ones served all day with options like mini yoghurt bowl and babycinos.

There’s also a range of cakes and tray bakes daily, with everything available for either sit in or take away.