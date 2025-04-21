The FireSide marquee has returned to The Fire Station, this time transforming the outdoor space at the back of the venue, known as The Parade Ground.

Unlike the Christmas FireSide, the marquee is now fully enclosed and is available for private hire, as well as being open for gigs and events in the city, such as the return of Sunderland Craft Beer Festival and the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup which is being hosted by the city in August.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Pub Culture, operators of The Fire Station, said FireSide is aimed at filling the demand for function space, with FireSide, which has its own bar, dancefloor, DJ booth and outdoor space, able to host up to 300 people.

“We actually have to turn birthday parties away because we can’t host them at the Foyer bar without taking out the auditorium,” he explained. “We have closed the Engine Room for some occasions, but we don’t want to put out our regulars. So bringing FireSide back is a solution to that, giving parties a fun and cool space.”

FireSide will be in place until the start of the Summer Parties series, which kicks off on August 2 with The Futureheads, and will be put back after that for the autumn / Christmas season, with its first wedding already booked.

“This space at the back of the Fire Station is still a bit of a hidden gem, but we feel like FireSide really makes the most of it,” explained Rhys.

Here’s what to expect from the new addition:

1 . Private bar FireSide has its own self-contained bar, serving a range of cocktails, draft beers, wines and more. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Raising a glass Staff raising a glass to the new FireSide space. It's the latest addition to the old Edwardian fire station which was derelict for decades until Paul Callaghan and the MAC Trust bought the site to create a new arts, culture and hospitality venue for the city. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Hitting the dancefloor The new space has its own dancefloor, with FireSide also aimed at DJ sets, gigs and talk ins, as well as parties and functions. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Flexible space FireSide can accommodate up to 300 people, and is flexible thanks to its multiple configurations and removable table seating. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales