Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From Mackem maestros The Futureheads to Ibiza anthems, there’s a summer of music in store at Sunderland’s Fire Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer Parties series returns to the Parade Ground | Claire Louise Photography

The city centre venue has announced its Summer Parties series, which takes place in the outdoors Parade Ground behind the main bar.

Thousands attended the shows last year and six have been announced for this year so far, encompassing genres from indie rock and country to pop, soul, and dance classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as live music in the outdoor space, there will also be DJ sets, outdoor bars and food vendors at each of the gigs.

Who’s playing?

Saturday, August 2 - Kicking off the run of Summer Parties will be local legends The Futureheads. The Sunderland favourites will bring their unique blend of indie rock and post-punk to the Parade Ground, alongside special guests.

Sunday, August 3 - Fire Station favorite Elles Bailey makes her Parade Ground debut alongside singer- songwriter Kezia Gill. British Americana star Elles, who previously recorded her live album at the venue, will co-headline the show with Gill, who is renowned for her genre-bending mix of folk, rock, country, and blues.

Sunderland’s Dead Wet Things will perform on August 16. | Sunderland Echo

Saturday, August 16 - Celtic punk rockers Ferocious Dog take to the stage with a full electric setup. Sure to be a riotous celebration of music, unity, and rebellion, the high-energy show will be rounded out with performances from Riskee & Ridicule, and Sunderland’s own Dead Wet Things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, August 29 - cult rockers Terrorvision make an appearance, raising the roof with infectious funk-rock tracks like their hit single Tequila. The band will be joined by special guests to get the party started.

Saturday, August 30 - It’s ladies’ night as The Diva Show brings party-goers the best, most uplifting tracks from artists like Diana Ross, Shania Twain, Amy Winehouse, Tina Turner, and The Spice Girls. Performed live by a phenomenal seven-piece band and complete with its own horn section, The Diva Show is set to be a real sing-along summer event.

Sunday, August 31 - Finally, the venue welcomes back a Summer Parties favourite to close out the 2025 season. Ibiza in Symphony makes a return, transporting fans straight to the sun-drenched island with a full orchestra playing dance classics like you’ve never heard them before.

Thousands attended last year's gigs over the summer | Claire Louise Photography

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director of The Fire Station, said: “There’s nothing better than listening to live music in the sunshine and our Summer Parties are just the perfect vibe for hanging out and enjoy a summer of fabulous gigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No need to travel for miles, no need to dig out your tent, just come and enjoy our boutique festival vibes on the doorstep. Or if you are travelling miles to Sunderland Music City, we look forward to welcoming you.

“The Parade Ground is a unique and fantastic space and add in plenty of street food, DJs, and summer cocktails: August can’t come soon enough!”

Tickets for the Summer Parties series start from £23 and are available from https://www.thefirestation.org.uk/whats-on/summer%20parties