After a hard week at work, it’s a nice treat to let someone else take the lead for your Sunday roast and have it served to you in a restaurant instead of slaving over a hot stove all day.

But where can you go to please the whole family?

There is no better recommendation than that of a satisfied customer, so we have turned to Google Reviews to find out what users thought of Wearside’s eateries.

Looking for somewhere new to try for a Sunday dinner? We take a look at the Google Reviews for some recommendations.

Looking for somewhere new to try in the coming weeks? Go with a full appetite to these 13 places for Sunday dinner in Sunderland.

Please note: These suggestions are based on Google Reviews and were correct at time of writing.

Albion at Ryhope Restaurant and Bar, Ryhope: 4.6* out of 5*

Aperitif, High Street West: 4.7* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellini, Dovedale Road: 4.7* out of 5*

Cafe Bungalow, Pier View: 4.6* out of 5*

Hanover Place, Ayres Quay: 4.6* out of 5*

Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road: 4.7* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Looking Glass, Athenaeum Street: 4.6* out of 5*

The Mad Hatter, Sea Road: 4.7* out of 5*

San Marino Restaurant, Hanover Place: 4.6* out of 5*

Shipwrights Hotel & Riverside Pub, Ferryboat Lane: 4.6* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spent Grain, John Street: 4.8* out of 5*

The Stables Pub & Eatery, Houghton: 4.6* out of 5*

The Welcome Tavern, Prospect Row: 4.7* out of 5*

What is Roast Dinner Day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food for Life’s Roast Dinner Day is this year recognised on Wednesday, November 9. It’s an initiative which sees schools across the country celebrate their cooks and caterers as a roast dinner is served up for children, staff and the rest of the school community.

The campaign also celebrates a hot school lunch, works to encourage school meal take-up and shines a light on those bringing the meals to young people as they learn. Food for Life sffrf: “As the cost of living crisis hits families across the country, a hot and healthy school meal is more important than ever.”