“We can’t wait to get back open,” say the owners of Street Bar after the city centre pub was ravaged by flood water.

Street Bar is gearing up to reopen | Sunderland Echo

The popular bar’s cellars, its mechanics, and flooring were all severely damaged in January 2025 when a Northumbrian Water pipe burst in High Street West.

The force of the water lifted flagstones in the street and flowed down into the bar completely flooding its ground floor and the cellar.

Although Northumbrian Water’s operational team repaired the burst water mains pipe the same day, it caused around £500,000 worth of damage to the city centre’s only dedicated world sports bar.

Flood water caused major damage to the bar | Submitted

Now, after major repairs, they are gearing up to reopen on Friday, May 9 - just in time for the Championship play offs.

Theatre Leisure Ltd took on the historic building in Low Row four years ago, transforming the old Revolution bar. It became a sister bar to The Rabbit, which is also owned by the company, and soon took off becoming popular with sports fans, as well as sports clubs, including those at University of Sunderland.

The Sunderland company managed to retain its management team through the closure as well as many of the staff on long-term contracts, finding them jobs at The Rabbit.

Both Street Bar and Victoria's Loft will reopen on May 9 | Sunderland Echo

Lee Robson, director of Theatre Leisure Ltd, said: “We had a partial closure for nine months last year because of roof repairs and it hadn’t long been fully open when the flood happened. It was devastating.

“A lot of the damage was hidden, like all the mechanics in the cellar, we’ve had to have it rewired and replumbed as well as having all new commercial flooring installed.

“We just can’t wait to be open - especially with the play offs coming up - and a busy summer in Sunderland.”

While the identity of Sunderland's opponent will not be confirmed until the end of the final day fixtures after Bristol City's defeat to Leeds United on Monday night, the Black Cats are guaranteed to finish in fourth position.

That means they know they will play their first leg away from home on Friday May 9th, with an 8pm kick off. The second leg will be played at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday May 13th, also with an 8pm kick off.

Repairs being completed at Street Bar means its upstairs bar, Victoria’s Loft, will also be able to reopen. With one of the city centre’s largest roof terraces, it’s well used for functions and events, as well as being a cocktail bar.