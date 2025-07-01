A carnival-themed extension with interactive shuffleboard and more is heading to STACK Seaburn.

A carnival-themed extension, such as this one at Stack Lincoln, is heading to Sunderland | Submitted

The seafront food, drink and entertainment venue has been given the green light to go ahead with its plans to extend the site at the rear of the existing STACK.

Since opening in 2020, the container village has welcomed three million visitors and has become a popular fixture on the seafront, but its previous planning permission only ran until 2027.

At a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highway Committee, on Monday, June 30, STACK was given permission to remain in Seaburn - and its expansion plans approved.

The extension will have more of a focus on games | Submitted

The long term security of the site is not only good news for the local economy but will also secure the 130 jobs at STACK Seaburn.

Phase two will include the creation of Sideshow, STACK’s competitive socialising gaming concept, which was first introduced at STACK Lincoln.

This carnival-themed area will offer interactive shuffleboard and darts, karaoke booths, bowling, beer pong and pool tables on the ground floor with a first floor function room.

Plans have been approved for the sideshow extension | Submitted

It will add to the existing range of street food outlets and bars which are already a huge draw at STACK Seaburn, which regularly welcomes 50,000 visitors of all ages on a weekly basis.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, is delighted that the plans for Sunderland can now move forward.

“Sunderland seafront is a huge asset to the area and the region as a whole and has always had a great deal to offer both local residents and visitors,” he said.

“Being able to retain STACK Seaburn and to expand our offering will make it even more attractive to everyone, which is not just good for us but for the local economy as a whole.

“We look forward to being able to start work.”

Other new additions in Roker and Seaburn include the new beer garden extension at Grannie Annie’s.

Meanwhile, work is nearing completion on Elephant Rock, a new bar and food offering being created in the old shelter at the far end of Marine Walk.