Si King to head up judging panel as Sunderland hosts major food awards

“I’m ready to get stuck in,” says Si King as he prepares to put some of the North’s best street food to the test.

It’s been announced that the Hairy Biker, and Sunderland pie shop owner, will be chowing down at The Fire Station later this month as part of the judging panel for The British Street Food Awards.

The British Street Food awards | Submitted

Nine street food vendors will go head-to-head in the competition’s Northern heat from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25 , serving up their speciality dishes in a bid to win the favour of a panel of culinary virtuosos.

Si will join four other chefs and food experts who’ll be sampling vendor offerings throughout the weekend to select a worthy winner.

After selling out six of the eight sessions, The Fire Station has released more free issue tickets for the awards, which you can claim from thefirestation.org.uk.

The judges will be sharing their feedback in front of a live audience at the 3.30pm session on Sunday 25 May.

Attendees will also get the chance to have their say on their favourites via a public vote.

Once the winner of the Northern heat has been crowned, they’ll go on to compete in the competition final, with the chance to travel to Germany and represent the UK in the grand final of the 2025 European Street Food Awards in Munich.

Vendors cooking up a storm at the event include The Greekster, Craving Asian, Sizzling Scoop, Saffa Soul, Chicken Ting, Flying Cows, and Sunderland businesses My Delhi, My Sister’s Kitchen, and The Fire Truck.

Meet the judges

Si King will head up the judging panel | Submitted

Si King - You probably know Si King as one half of the Hairy Bikers, the motorbike-loving foodies who’ve taken their love of hearty, honest cooking all over the world.

Si’s a proper North East lad, and recently opened his own pie shop, PROPA, right here in Sunderland. He’s all about bold flavours, comfort food, and community spirit—exactly what street food’s all about.

The chef said: “I’ve eaten street food all over the world, but there’s something particularly wonderful about seeing vendors and small businesses from the North of England, doing what they love and creating fantastic food.

“It’s a real pleasure to be involved in The British Street Food Awards—I’m ready to get stuck in!”

Terry Laybourne - Terry is a legend in the North East food scene. He’s been championing top-quality dining in Newcastle since the late 1980s, when he opened 21 Queen Street - the city’s first Michelin-starred restaurant.

Now, he heads up the 21 Hospitality Group, with a family of venues under his belt.

Siân Byerley - Siân is co-owner and front-of-house powerhouse at Michelin-starred Restaurant Pine in Northumberland.

She’s spent years honing what great hospitality looks like—from working on luxury cruise liners to managing one of the most celebrated dining rooms in the region.

Adam Riley - Adam is the creative mind behind Riley’s Fish Shack, a seaside gem in Tynemouth that’s been called one of the best beach restaurants in the UK.

He knows all about serving incredible food in unconventional spaces and has even bagged a British Street Food Award himself.

Chris Jewitt - As CEO of Food and Drink NE and co-director of We Are Local Heroes, Chris wears many hats.

He’s a creator, curator, and podcast host with a deep love for local culture, entrepreneurship, and sharing stories about the people who make our food scene so vibrant.

Richard Johnson - Richard founded the British Street Food Awards back in 2010 and has since gone on to launch the European Street Food Awards, which operates in 16 countries, and the USA Street Food Awards.

An award-winning journalist and food critic for The Independent, he recently launched Food St, a game-changing veg box market in London.