Napkins at the ready! The British Street Food Awards is coming to Sunderland for the first time next month, and the first competitors have now been confirmed.

Nine street food vendors will join the cook-off at The Fire Station for the competition’s Northern Heat from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25

The selected vendors will be serving up their grub for a panel of soon-to-be-announced expert judges, having already beaten out hundreds of shortlisted hopefuls.

Attendees will also get the chance to have their say on their favourite dishes throughout the weekend via a public vote.

Appearing at the British Street Food Awards’ Northern Heat will be:

The Greekster

The Greekster say they pride themselves on standing against the dumbing-down of Greek food,aiming to deliver authentic, street-friendly versions of genuine dishes. Their signature dishes are taken straight from “Nana’s” recipe book, including beer-braised pork shoulder skewers and leeks served with sausage that’s been dried and traditionally smoked over oak wood from the north of Greece.

Craving Asian

Craving Asian uses their unique experiences as British Asian kids and ABC (American-born Chinese) to create next-level cookies and sandwiches. “We had the privilege of access to two cultures growing up,” says Phoebe from Craving Asian.“One that came from our immigrant households and the place we grew up in.” The result is some unusual ingredient pairings, including Taiwanese Fried Chicken Sandos, homemade Miso Toffee Cookies and Hong Kong French Toast.

Sizzling Scoop (Friday only)

Sizzling Scoop | Submitted

Sizzling Scoop improves on the classic ice cream, offering up a cold, creamy scoop encased in a crisp, golden shell, topped with indulgent flavours and toppings.

Some say the idea is Mexican; some say it’s Chinese - and Sizzling Scoop is bringing this fried ice cream sensation to a UK street food audience.

My Sister’s Kitchen

My Sister's Kitchen | Submitted

Based here in Sunderland, this homegrown community food project is working to spread the word about their work. Driven by her own lived experiences of the challenges young people encounter, co-founder Jo created the Raising Dough street food project to offer training and volunteering opportunities to young people facing barriers to employment and education. Now, the vendor is serving up both great food and a brighter future for our youth.

Saffa Soul

Bringing the flavours of Johannesburg to Manchester, Saffa Soul founder Huggy has reinvented South Africa’s iconic Bunny Chow for the street food market. By stuffing sweet Cape Malay curry into a smaller, homemade, crusty loaf, Huggy is helping hungry Brits enjoy this classic delicacy in a more manageable way. Saffa Soul is also wellknown for its Ama Bokke wrap. Chicken is marinated for 24 hours and cooked over Sekelbos wood, imported from South Africa, then stuffed into a handcrafted roti made according to Huggy’s family recipe.

My Delhi

Another local favourite representing Sunderland, My Delhi has already earned a BBC Britain’s Top Takeaways award, and has won Argie Bhaji, Wylam Brewery’s annual Indian food battle, for the last three years. They’ll be looking to land another title with their signature Aslam Tandoori Chops, which pays homage to Delhi’s legendary street food scene, inspired by the iconic Aslam Chicken.

Flying Cows

Flying Cows burgers | Submitted

Two-time winner of the Best Burger category at previous British Street Food Awards, Flying Cows will be showing off their family farm’s Dexter beef burgers at the Northern heats. Established in 2011, the Flying Cows team is now street food royalty, slinging hand-smashed patties and artisan buns for legions of burger fans.

Chicken Ting

Chicken Ting dishes up fried chicken made with ingredients sourced from local farms, prepared by hand, and fried in sustainably sourced oil in The Cluck Truck. From stacked sandwiches and chicken tenders to flavoursome wings, Chicken Ting is “chicken done right.”

The Fire Truck

Got room for dessert? Usually found serving up wood-fired pizzas, The Fire Station’s own Fire Truck will be hoping to make its mark on the competition with its innovative take on the humble ice cream sandwich. The venue’s trademark silver Airstream will be dishing up a dessert that brings the heat: hot, homemade doughnuts stuffed with ice cream.

As well as sampling world-class food, guests will enjoy live music and DJs courtesy of Sunderland Music City and a Local Heroes market packed with top traders from across the region.

Tickets for the free event are going fast, with 1,500 already claimed.

The Saturday mid-afternoon slot is already fully booked - with remaining sessions available here.

The winner of the Northern heat will go on to compete in the British Street Food Awards final, with the chance to travel to Germany to represent the UK in the grand final of the 2025 European Street Food Awards in Munich.

The British Street Food Awards are being brought to Sunderland as part of a region-wide partnership between The Fire Station, Food and Drink North East, Sunderland BID, Destination North East, Local Heroes, Sunderland Music City, Sunderland City Council, and Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS).