Seaburn Inn in line for National Pub & Bar award

It’s proved a popular seafront addition since opening in 2021 - now, The Seaburn Inn has been shortlisted in a national awards.

The Seaburn Inn is in line for a national award | Sunderland Echo

256 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been shortlisted in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025, with each vying for a county title.

The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday, June 24, highlights a range of venues across the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

The ceremony will also see the unveiling of the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list, with one venue crowned National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The Seaburn Inn is one of three pubs to make the Tyne & Wear shortlist, the others being Manahatta and The Broad Chare in Newcastle.

The pub with rooms opened in 2021 | Sunderland Echo

The seafront pub with rooms, which gave new life to land once housing the Pullman Lodge, was also recently Highly Commended in Pub of the Year at the North East England Tourism Awards.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become County and Regional Winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

North East shortlisted pubs

Durham

The Bay Horse

The Kingslodge Inn

The Seaton Lane Inn

Northumberland

The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses

The Crown Inn Humshaugh

The Lindisfarne Inn

Tyne and Wear

Manahatta

The Broad Chare

The Seaburn Inn