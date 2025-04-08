The top 10 restaurants to visit in Sunderland according to your Trip Advisor reviews

We took a look at the top 10 restaurants in the city according to thousands of Trip Advisor reviews, which sees some new additions rubbing shoulders with some classic city eateries.
1. Aperitif, High Street West
A real Sunderland favourite, especially with pre-theatre diners, Aperitif in High Street West is currently riding high in the No 1 spot for restaurants in Sunderland. It has more than 1,100 reviews with a recent diner saying: "We had another lovely lunch here before show at the Empire. The staff are excellent and the food is always lovely. Music to reflect show is always played which adds to the atmosphere." | Sunderland Echo
2. Babaji, Mary Street
Another restaurant which regularly makes the the top-rated spot in the city, also winning national awards for its curries, is Babaji. A reviewer from March 2025 said: "Fantastic meal cooked to perfection - totally faultless in terms of quality, quantity and friendly service by all staff, especially Dee. Lovely ambience too. This is now our number one go-to Indian restaurant in the North East." | Sunderland Echo
3. Vito's Osteria, Sheepfolds Stables
It only opened its doors in August as part of the major Sheepfolds Stables development, but Vito's Osteria has made the top three in the city in less than a year from more than 100 reviews. A family who recently dined there said: "We had a fantastic experience visiting the beautiful Vito’s for Mother’s Day. We live in Newcastle so a little drive for us but it did not disappoint. Exceptional service and food! I’d spoken to Vito prior to our visit as I was concerned they’d run out of Sunday lunch (our table was quite late for lunch at 5). He couldn’t have been more accommodating and said we could pre order. Food was all there for us and just perfect, so tasty and amazing flavours. Waiting staff were super helpful and attentive. A fabulous Mother’s Day we will return asap for the Italian menu very soon." | Sunderland Echo
4. The Mad Hatter, Sea Road, Fulwell
A charming spot on Sea Road, full of character, The Mad Hatter comes in at No 4. A reviewer from this year said: "1st class breakfast £12 ppl. Ample quantity. Excellent service. Cleared the plate. Seeded bread option lovely. Quaint surrounding with Alice in Wonderland "Sunderland" theme. Definitely recommend. Check out closing times as some evenings open.
Can't wait for return for afternoon tea. Massive WELL DONE!" | Sunderland Echo
