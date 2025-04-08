The top 10 restaurants to visit in Sunderland according to your Trip Advisor reviews

3 . Vito's Osteria, Sheepfolds Stables

It only opened its doors in August as part of the major Sheepfolds Stables development, but Vito's Osteria has made the top three in the city in less than a year from more than 100 reviews. A family who recently dined there said: "We had a fantastic experience visiting the beautiful Vito’s for Mother’s Day. We live in Newcastle so a little drive for us but it did not disappoint. Exceptional service and food! I’d spoken to Vito prior to our visit as I was concerned they’d run out of Sunday lunch (our table was quite late for lunch at 5). He couldn’t have been more accommodating and said we could pre order. Food was all there for us and just perfect, so tasty and amazing flavours. Waiting staff were super helpful and attentive. A fabulous Mother’s Day we will return asap for the Italian menu very soon." | Sunderland Echo