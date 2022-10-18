Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free food for children this half term

The rising cost of living has meant families are needing to stretch their money further than ever in 2022, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out while kids aren’t in schools.

The half term break this year runs between Monday, October 14 and Friday, October 28.

Restaurants and cafes where children can eat for free or £1 across Sunderland this half term.

Asda

Introduced over the summer, Asda are continuing their deal which allows kids to eat for £1 with no additional adult spend. The deal includes both hot and cold meals at Asda Cafes across the UK and is available until the end of the Christmas holidays.

The deal is available to anyone aged 16 or under and can be used seven days a week.

Beefeater

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families looking to start the day well this half term can head to Beefeater where two under 16s can eat for free with every adult meal purchased. Breakfast is available between 6:30am and 10:30pm Monday to Friday and 7am until 11am on weekends.

Farmhouse Inns

The popular pub and restaurant chain is offering the chance for kids to eat for £1 between Monday and Saturday throughout the week. All customers need to do is sign up to the brand’s email club to receive a voucher.

The deal is available for two children per paying adult and the company has two sites across Sunderland. These are Oak Tree Farm in Doxford and Wearside Farm near Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons

Any child aged under 16 can use the deal from Morrisons, which only applies when purchased with one adult meal with a value of £4.99 or over. The deal involves a free meal from the kids menu.

Tesco

Kids will be able to eat for free at all Tesco Cafes this half term with the company offering another deal throughout the week. Parents can claim one free meal worth up to £3.25 but must spend 60p or more to activate the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubcard holders are also the only group able to take advantage of the deal. These are, however, able to be obtained through a free trial.

Sizzling Pubs

The prominent pub chain is offering weekday deals for families this half term. They are offering £1 kids meals with every adult meal from 3–7pm from Monday to Friday.

Sizzling Pubs’ sites across Sunderland are The Grange on Newcastle Road, The Royal Marine in Fulwell and The Hollymere on Leechmere Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Carvery

Children are able to eat for just £1 at Toby Carvery sites across the region when an adult meal is also ordered. Customers need to download the chain’s app or sign up to its newsletter to get the deal.