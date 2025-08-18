Raising a glass to the latest Vaux beer in honour of Sunderland Music City

Sunderland Music City has unveiled its brand new pour in partnership with brewery VAUX.

The brand-new 4% pale ale has been officially named Music Sippy and is inspired by the city’s official status as a global Music City.

There's a new Vaux pour to try | Submitted

The beer will launch exclusively this weekend at the Sunderland Craft Beer Festival on keg and in can, and “aims to shine a light on the city’s past, present and future music scene.”

The Music Sippy branding has been unveiled today in a Mackem red can, with the campaign’s now iconic “Sunderland is a Music City” slogan circling the badge, a subtle nod to a spinning vinyl.

On the rear of the can are the words: A pour to celebrate Sunderland’s status as an internationally recognised Music City. Raise a glass to the past, present and future of our music scene.

Music Sippy will be available in keg and can format, making it possible for live music venues, bars and shops across the city and beyond to stock and pour this celebration of Sunderland’s musical identity.

As part of the partnership, VAUX will also support emerging local artists and DJs at the Sunderland Craft Beer Festival, raking place at The Fire Station from August 22-24, with a Sunderland Music City-curated stage featuring standout new talent and established DJs from Sunderland across the whole weekend.

“We’re always looking for new ways we can shine a spotlight on the brilliant music scene we have here in Sunderland,” said Andrew Dipper, Marketing Director for Sunderland Music City.

“This new collaboration with VAUX helps us tell Sunderland’s story to more people, not just in music venues but in bars, pubs and bottle shops across the North East and beyond.

“Working with the team at VAUX, we wanted to create something that reflected our music scene – quality, creative, fun and undeniably Sunderland – and we certainly got that with Music Sippy.”

The Sunderland Craft Beer Festival will feature a wide array of breweries, food traders, and a music programme.

The Sunderland Craft Beer Festival takes place during the Sunderland Year of Music and builds on Sunderland’s official designation as a global Music City in January 2025, recognising years of grassroots development and cultural success and ambition.

The formal recognition by the Music Cities Network places Sunderland among a global powerhouse of cities like Berlin, Manchester and Sydney, committed to harnessing music as a tool for social and economic transformation, and marks a bold new chapter in the city’s creative future.

Final tickets for the Sunderland Craft Beer Festival can be purchased from The Fire Station website.