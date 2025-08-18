9 electric shots as punk fans rock out to Ferocious Dog at The Fire Station

Ferocious Dog headlined as part of The Fire Station’s Summer Parties series, with support from Gimp Fist and Dead Wet Things. Our photographer, Stu Norton, was there to capture the highlights.
If there was a roof at The Parade Ground, it would have been blown clean off on Saturday night as hundreds of punk fans enjoyed a night of high energy sets.
