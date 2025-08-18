9 electric shots as punk fans rock out to Ferocious Dog at The Fire Station

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST

If there was a roof at The Parade Ground, it would have been blown clean off on Saturday night as hundreds of punk fans enjoyed a night of high energy sets.

Ferocious Dog headlined as part of The Fire Station’s Summer Parties series, with support from Gimp Fist and Dead Wet Things. Our photographer, Stu Norton, was there to capture the highlights.

Dead Wet Things perform at The Fire Station Summer Parties event in front of excited fans.

1. Local heroes

Dead Wet Things perform at The Fire Station Summer Parties event in front of excited fans. | Sunderland Echo

2. Dead good

Sunderland Echo

3. Flying the flag

Sunderland Echo

Gimp Fist also rocked their set

4. Electric night

Gimp Fist also rocked their set | Sunderland Echo

