Northumberland's first Michelin Star restaurant is set to close - but the team will continue at a new venture.

Alex Nietosvuori and Ally Thompson-Nietosvuori in the Restaurant Hjem kitchen

Hjem opened in the village of Wall, near Hexham, six years ago and has helped redefine the North East’s dining scene.

Opened in May 2019 by Swedish chef, Alex Nietosvuori and his Northumberland-born partner (now wife), Ally Thompson-Nietosvuori, it went on to gain the county’s first Michelin Star in January 2021, retaining it year on year.

But the team has announced it will close its doors on December 31, 2025 ahead of a new venture for the team.

Restaurant Hjem, named in honour of both the Swedish and Northumbrian word for ‘home’, has become nationally known for its signature style, which married the best Northumbrian produce with traditional Scandinavian cooking techniques.

The restaurant gained Northumberland's first Michelin Star

The team has announced plans to build and open a purpose-built restaurant-with-rooms, called Freyja, on the Close House Estate in nearby Wylam.

Now, Alex and Ally have decided that the rest of 2025 will serve as a celebration of everything they have accomplished at Hjem as they look forward to their next adventure, which is set to open in autumn 2026.

“We want to make Restaurant Hjem’s final year its best one yet,” said Alex. “We're excited to celebrate everything we've achieved and leave a lasting impression in the hearts of those who’ve supported us along the way before we start a new chapter.

“Making the decision to close has not been an easy one. The past six years has been an incredible journey, filled with amazing people, unforgettable experiences, and a passion to create something truly special.

You can still enjoy the Hjem offering for the next year

“It gave a platform for me to showcase my abilities and share my passion for food. It has shaped who I am and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Ally, who manages front of house operations at Hjem, added: "When we first dreamed of opening Restaurant Hjem, we wrote down what we hoped to create. Looking back now, we can honestly say we've done it - beyond anything we could have imagined.

“Hjem has always been more than just a place to eat – it has been a family. From our team to our guests and everyone in between, it's been the relationships that have made this place so special.

“A break clause in our lease prompted us to think long and hard about the next few years and the ambitious plans we have for Freyja, which will open in autumn 2026.

“It feels fitting that as we break ground on Freyja, we spend time celebrating what we’ve created at Hjem.

“That’s why we’re making this announcement now, to give as many people who want to return to Hjem – or visit us for the first time - the chance to do so.”

As the team behind Restaurant Hjem make plans for their next venture, Ally and Alex are inviting guests to join them for a series of one-off events, including a special sixth birthday menu – details to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile throughout the year, tasting menus will feature some of Alex’s most beloved and popular dishes, including pink fir potatoes, blackcurrant leaves and North Acomb farm butter; chicken liver parfait - currently on the menu with Pedro Ximenez syrup and walnuts; and the 2015 experiment which became a menu fixture, horseradish ice cream with warm apple caramel and fresh horseradish.

“Closing Restaurant Hjem is bittersweet, but we want to give our guests lots of last chances to experience the magic of what we've created here,” said Alex.

“The journey at Hjem has been an adventure, and we’ve grown stronger as people through it all. We've faced challenges, embraced the unexpected, and built something truly remarkable together.”

Restaurant Hjem, which serves a tasting menu mixing small bites and larger dishes, is open from Wednesday to Saturday for dinner from 7pm.

There is also a Saturday lunch service at noon. Bookings are now open to the end of September. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.restauranthjem.co.uk