A new city venture is aiming to help fill the gap for those craving lunch on the go.

Crave is heading to Mackie’s Corner | Sunderland Echo

Crave officially opens its doors in Mackie’s Corner from next week, from March 17, taking up one of the empty ground floor units at the Victorian landmark.

Describing its offering as “honest good food”, the new venture will be serving sandwich options on a range of different breads, including focaccia, as well as deli salads for takeaway.

There’s also some stool seating available.

Crave is next door to The Sofia | Sunderland Echo

Crave, which will be open Mondays to Saturdays, has been brought to the city by Elisa Ricci and husband Ben Harman who previously had San Marino at Hanover Place in Deptford.

They are also well-known for their time at the original San Marino in Chester Road, which was one of the city’s longest-running Italian restaurants. In its later years, it also became popular for its quality focaccia offering.

Ashbrooke Home has also opened at Mackie’s Corner | Sunderland Echo

Crave will be open Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 2.30pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2.30pm.

It’s the second new opening at the site this month, with Ashbrooke Home opening on Friday, March 14 in the prime corner unit.

Brought to the city by the same team as Ashbrooke Florists, it’s bringing a range of quality homewares and gifts to the city centre.

It builds on the success of the homewares side of the florists in Tunstall Road, which has been a popular shop in Ashbrooke for more than 20 years, and is a sister site to the original.

Ashbrooke Home is open Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 5pm.

The two new additions join a string of businesses on the ground floor of the independent hub, including Bou-chique, Fat Unicorn, Pablo Eggsgobao, The Sweet Petite, The Sofia and Black Door Hairdressing.

Meanwhile, the upper floors are occupied by a range of businesses from recruitment and social media firms to an art school and wellbeing clinics.

Since the landmark building was sympathetically restored by local family firm, Kirtley Co, it’s become home to more than 25 independent businesses, with around 1,200 visitors through the doors each week