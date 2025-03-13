Michaela Barry and daughter Matilda have transformed the prime corner unit of Mackie’s Corner to create the new shop, which opens its doors to the public from 9am on Friday, March 14.

It’s a major expansion to the Ashbrooke Florists brand, which has been a firm favourite in its namesake suburb for more than 20 years.

As well as the florist side of the business, they’ve had a homewares shop at the original site for the past decade.

It’s proved just as popular as the flowers, and Michaela says the new shop is an ideal way to expand that side of the business’s retail offering.

“Our homeware is really popular,” explained the city businesswoman. “We’re limited with size at the original shop, but there’s so many brands we love and we think other people will love.

“People are so into interiors these days and finding statement pieces and it’s a side of the business we really wanted to expand.”

Michaela knows the Kirtley family, who own Mackie’s Corner, and they suggested she take a look at the unit, once home to Robert Mackie’s hat shop, which gave the Victorian buildings their name.

“As soon as we saw it, we knew it was the perfect space,” added Michaela.

Fans of Ashbrooke Florists needn’t worry as their offering will remain the same, but here’s a look around its big sister, Ashbrooke Home.

1 . Community support Since announcing they were opening a second site at Mackie's Corner, Michaela said they've received a wave of support. "It's been overwhelming really, " she said. "Everyone has been so positive. It just shows there is demand for quality shops. The regeneration and investment that is happening in Sunderland is amazing, and we're proud to be a part of that. People put the city down too much." | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Expanding their range The new shop has allowed the team to expand on their product range, with items you won't find in the original Ashbrooke Florists. They include Wxy, Tutti & Co, Heritage Print Co, Coach House, Paddywax, Roomytown prints, Designworks Inc and many more. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . A legacy of retail Once a forgotten, but albeit still grand, reminder of Victorian Sunderland, Mackie’s Corner has risen from the ashes to become a hub of retail and business once more. It was built by local businessman Ralph Hutchinson on the corner of Fawcett Street and Bridge Street to accommodate the then town’s very first fashion stores in the 1840s, who named the buildings Hutchinson’s Buildings - a name still carved in the stone above its main door. It became a busy shopping destination and one of its most-popular tenants would inform its colloquial name of Mackie’s Corner. Occupying this corner unit, hat maker Robert Mackie would often draw attention from passersby who could see him crafting titfers through the window. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . New additions Ashbrooke Home is one of two new openings on the ground floor of Mackie's Corner. Crave is also due to open soon, with a quality lunchtime offering. They join established Mackie's Corner traders like Bou-chique, Fat Unicorn, The Sweet Petite, The Sofia and Pablos Eggsgobao. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales