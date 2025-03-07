New Irish bar The Canny Lad heading to Sunderland
Work is ongoing at the former Fitzgerald’s bar in Green Terrace, which recently operated as Fitzy’s, to turn it into The Canny Lad.
Set to be the city centre’s only dedicated Irish bar, it’s expected to open soon, promising pints from £2, plenty of Guinness and Murphy’s Irish Stout, live sport, including all the big pay per view events, Target Darts with omni auto scoring and a pool table.
St Patrick’s Day is, of course, fast approaching, but no official opening date has been announced yet.
Canny Lad Sunderland social media pages say: “Whether you're after a proper pint, a great atmosphere, or the best spot to catch the game - The Canny Lad will be your go to watering hole.”
It’s set to be a sister site to The Canny Lad in Newcastle, which brought a traditional Irish tavern to Newgate Street at the end of last year in the former Sinners bar.
Fitzgerald’s was a popular watering hole in the city for more than 30 years and in 2023 celebrated 30 years in the Good Beer Guide and was a regular winner of CAMRA Real Ale awards.
The Canny Lad is the latest new addition to Green Terrace which this month welcomed nightclub Elysium in the former Trilogy site at the historic Galen Buildings.
Elsewhere in the city centre, Sea Change will be opening its doors in the cafe space at the Museum and Winter Gardens.
