From day clubbing with Wayne Lineker to a private hire karaoke room, the city’s newest nightclub is aiming to bring something different to Sunderland.

Elysium opens its doors this Saturday, March 1, after a full refurb of the former Trilogy nightclub in Green Terrace.

It’s been brought to the city by business partners Anth Hopper and Adam Watts who want to bring big names, from a broad range of music genres, to play in their home city.

Anth is a producer and DJ, who’s performed at gigs including Loose Fest and Boiler Room events, and he’s already used his connections to secure some top bookings for the new club.

Opening night will see Dublin DJ duo NewEra take to the decks. With more than 100million streams of their music, the pair have taken their dance tracks to clubs around the world.

They’ll be making the most of the new light production and sound system that’s part of a wave of new additions at the club.

Aimed at being a club for all, other highlights in the calendar include a day clubbing event for the over 30s on Saturday, April 19 featuring an appearance from beach club icon Wayne Lineker and performances from Ian Van Dahl, of Castles In The Sky fame, alongside sets from local DJs Anth Hopper, Jamal G and Jeff Pescod playing classics from the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s.

Anth, who’s long worked in the music industry, said: “I’ve always wanted my own club, and when this became available it was too good an opportunity not to take it on.

“In Sunderland, we feel there’s not enough diversity in the nightlife. We want this place to be for everyone, so we’ll be doing over 30s events, Northern Soul, Salsa, ‘60s music, Afrobeats nights, band performances, LGBTQ nights and more. We’ll also be booking plenty of celebrities in.

“We want the biggest artists in the world to come to Sunderland, you don’t need to get in a taxi to go to places like Newcastle and Durham.

“But we want to do that while also keeping the cost down. Everyone should be able to enjoy good music and events.”

As well as whole new lighting and sound system and toilets, including an accessible toilet, the club has been given a black, purple and gold makeover.

Other new additions include a private hire karaoke room, believed to be the only one in the city, which you can book for £7 per person for up to 30 people.

There’s also a Room 2 function room which is free to hire.

Elysium has created 20 new jobs for the city and Anth says they’re looking forward to welcoming people through the doors from this weekend.

“We’ve had a great reaction on social media so far,” he said. “Ben Williams from New Era posted on Tik Tok about coming here and it’s been viewed tens of thousands of times.”

*Elysium opens from 10pm on Saturday, March 1. Entry is £5 before midnight and £10 after.