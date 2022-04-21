National Tea Day: 13 places to visit for a cuppa and cake in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not that we need an excuse for a good brew, but National Tea Day (Thursday, April 21) seems as good a time as any to enjoy a lovely cup of your favourite blend - be it English Breakfast, Earl Grey or herbal – and a cake or sweet treat of choice as the perfect accompaniment.

Since it’s the second week of the Easter school holidays for many, why not enjoy an afternoon jaunt out.

Get the kettle on! It's National Tea Day - and there are some great places you can visit.

With so many places to go, we turned to the Sunderland Echo readers for their favourite places for that all-important cuppa and cake.

Here are some of your recommendations. Click here to add your own to the post.

Biz-R, High Street West: Recommended by Margaret Amer and Louise Gibson.

Bungalow Cafe, Pier View: Recommended by Steven Smith.

Crumb On In, Holmeside: Recommended by Cathy Thomas, Mandy Brown, Michelle Davison and Denise Tait.

Funky Beach Cafe, Seaburn: Recommended by Graeme Harle.

Grinder Central, at the old Hills bookshop in Waterloo Place: Recommended by Irene Burn.

The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street: Recommended by Paigey Hood.

Love Lily, St Luke’s Terrace or Marine Walk: Recommended by Michelle McPheators and Lauren Kenny.

The Mad Hatter, Sea Road: Recommended by Lesley Mcloughlin.

Paticake.Patisserie, Thornhill Crescent: Recommended by Asia Medwediuk, Duncan Goodfellow, Patrycja Majewska and Sharon Crawford.

Penshaw Nursery and Tea Room, East Barnwell Farm: Recommended by Leanne Colquhoun, Michelle McPheators, Jacqueline Nelson and Alison Williams.

Pop Recs, High Street West: Recommended by Peter Coates.

The Snow Goose, Sunderland Marina: Recommended by Jonathan Miller-Cole, Wendy Tait and David Thorpe.