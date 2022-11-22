Local Heroes pop up market has already proved popular elsewhere in the region and hosted its first Sunderland event last month.

Its range of bakers, brewers, cheesemongers and street food vendors was such a hit that the market has announced it will return this weekend on Saturday November 26.

Organised by Food & Drink North East, with the support of Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID, the event will take place in Sunniside Gardens between 10am - 4pm and will see local traders selling fresh produce and delicious gifts for the festive season.

A popular food and drink market return this weekend

There will be 30 traders at the market, including Vaux Brewery, Acropolis, Lucca Pizza, Le Mini Macaron, WL Distillery and Crêpe Gourmet.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “We’re delighted to see the Local Heroes Pop-up Market return to the city and highlight the fantastic traders and artisans from across the North East.

“Last month’s event was a great success, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful Sunniside Gardens busy once again with people enjoying fresh produce and delicious treats.”

Vaux will be on site

Adding to the fantastic independent offer in the Sunniside quarter this Saturday is The Athenaeum Fair, an event in The Athenaeum building, in Fawcett Street, which will have stalls from regional makers, designers, vintage and antique sellers, taking place from 10am - 5pm, with free entry.

The fair has been organised by Breeze Creatives - a visual arts organisation which redeveloped the Athenaeum building last year to create a studio and gallery complex.

Zoe Breeze, director at Breeze Creatives, said: “This is the first makers fair at the Athenaeum and follows on from our first one at the John Marley Centre, in Newcastle.

“The fair will be both upstairs and downstairs in the Athenaeum, giving residents and visitors to the city the opportunity to see some of the wonderful creative talent we have in the region and support local artists.

Le Mini Macaron

“Visitors can also see our new workshops and event space, which plays host to some incredible art shows and exhibitions open to the public throughout the year.”

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s brilliant to welcome Food & Drink North East to the city for another pop-up market, and with The Athenaeum Fair taking place on the same day, residents can make a real day of it.

“We have some amazing traders and talented makers from Sunderland and the wider region, and this Saturday will be a celebration of that, providing residents with the opportunity to see what’s going on and support local businesses and the Sunniside community.”

WL Distillery bottled gin.