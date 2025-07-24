Licensees of popular Sunderland pub pulling their last pints after 29 years

They’ve been a well-known fixture behind the bar of Greens for three decades, but Paul and Clare Davison will be pulling their last pints at the end of the month.

The couple took on the pub in Low Row in December 1996 when it was then called Ye Olde Transporter and have since served countless drinks to countless punters.

Greens on Low Row managers Clare and Paul Davison retire after 29 years of serving drinks. | Sunderland Echo

They’ve seen a number of changes in the city centre over the years as well as many refurbs at the bar, one of which saw it become Greens due to the building being constructed in 1902-03 for wine merchants Charles Green and Co.

At 29 years, it’s believed Paul and Clare are the longest-serving licensees to be in the same pub in the city centre - and their careers in Sunderland hospitality are even longer than that.

Paul is well-known for his time as a DJ at long-gone Annabel’s where he span the decks from 1984, as well as at Fino’s, Bentleys and Ku Club, going on to manage city centre institutions like Liberty’s before he and Clare took over the Low Row pub.

Paul pictured by the Echo at Annabels in 1985 for the annual tin food collection | Sunderland Echo

“We never envisaged we’d be here this long when we took over,” said Clare. “Back then we had a new baby, it was Christmas and it suited our circumstances.

“We’ve had so many regulars over the years, people have come and gone, and there’s been so many changes in people’s drinking habits. But there will always be a place for community pubs like this, if done right.”

She added: “There’s so many memories here, particularly on match days and Derby Days which are crazy. We’ve had a good time, but we just felt now was the right time.”

The couples’ last shift will be Wednesday, July 30 for the weekly karaoke night and there will be a spread of food for anyone wanting to pop in.

The couple have been licensees at the bar for almost 30 years | Submitted

Greens was taken over by new owners last year, with Punch Pubs and Co acquiring the 24-venue portfolio in the North East and Yorkshire under the sale of The Milton Three Pub Group and is in line for a refurbishment under the new owners.

Elsewhere in Low Row, there’s some new additions heading our way.

There’s a major £500K transformation of the former Halo bar underway as RIO Steakhouse gets ready to bring its unlimited meats offering to the city, with a view to opening in September.

In the meantime, the signage is up at the former Baroque / Establishment bar as it prepares to open as The Vault Yard.

The team from Theatre Leisure Ltd are nearing completion on the new bar that will honour the heritage of the pub, which originally opened as a church hall in the early 1900s.

It’s the fourth acquisition for the team in this area of the city, after the success of The Rabbit and Street Bar, as well as its upstairs champagne bar, Victoria’s Loft.