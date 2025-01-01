I've been vegetarian for four years and these are my favourite places to eat across the North East

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 11:44 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 11:46 GMT

A new year is upon us and now is the time to pick up some new habits.

Veganuary is a hugely common way to start the year with thousands of people across the UK deciding to take meat out of their diets for the first month of the year.

A meat free diet offers health benefits as well as lowering an individual’s environmental impact, while some prefer to remove animal products from their diet simply for animal welfare purposes.

Whether you are trying veganuary this year or a plant based diet is something you are considering moving to full time, there are plenty of amazing sites across the North East offering incredible meals without the animal products.

As someone who has been vegetarian foe a few years now, let me take you through some of the best options I’ve found across the North East.

A fully vegan cafe, Sunderland's Good Apple site will celebrate its 12th year in 2025. If you're in the city head over for a stunning brunch!

1. The Good Apple

Over in Newcastle, The Tanner's Arms is a fantastic option for food seven days a week. The full menu includes meat options but there is no need with one of the most comprahensive meat-free menus in the city - and I'm yet to find a better vegan Sunday roast!

2. The Tanners Arms

Hugely-popular street food brand Pablo Eggsgobao brings its speciality breakfast bao buns to the North East every morning. With sites in Sunderland, Newcastle and Whitley Bay the menu inlcudes amazing meat, vegetarian and vegan options.

3. Pablo Eggsgobao

Newcastle's Vegano is an amazing option for anyone starting their meat free journey. Fully vegan as the name suggests, the restaurant offers amazing meals throughout the day - from breakfast through to tea.

4. Vegano

