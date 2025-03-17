Inside the new look Blue Bell in Sunderland after six-figure investment
The Blue Bell has reopened after refurbishment works to increase its dining tables, a new bar games area and astro turf beer garden.
Owned by Stonegate Group, the landmark pub has also had a full redecoration inside, as well as paint works externally.
The improvements to the dining area mean it can accommodate an additional 50 diners.
There’s free games available every Thursday at the new bar games area to enjoy pool and darts and astro turf has been added to one side of the beer garden.
Louis Sheeran, general manager of The Blue Bell Fulwell, said: “This renovation is marking the start of a new chapter for us at The Blue Bell Fulwell and I can’t wait to be welcoming back guests, both old and new, to see all that we’ve been working on behind the scenes.
“We have been careful to retain the pub’s much-loved character and enhance the community spirit that is iconic to our pub while upgrading our facilities and adding exciting new features.
"We're also particularly excited about our brand-new pool and darts games area, where we’re inviting Sunderland locals to come down and discover their inner Luke Littler.”
Other sports features include Sky Sports, Premier Sports and TNT Sports on screen.
Offers at the pub include discounted drinks on Monday, Quiz Night on Tuesday, free pool and darts on Thursday and double stamps on cask cards on Fridays.