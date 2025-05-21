A micro brewery tucked away in Roker has opened a new taproom, just a short walk from the coastal landmark which inspired its name.

North Pier Brew Co, named after the old North Pier, has been brewing in a unit behind the Queen Vic for the past 10 months.

Housed in an old shed, which has previously been used by other micro breweries, it’s a bit of a hidden gem but North Pier Brew Co owner Josh Atkinson is hoping the new taproom will help people discover one of the freshest pints on the seafront.

During the week, Josh makes up to 800 litres of beer a week for deliveries to pubs across Sunderland and beyond.

But on the first weekend of each month he’s getting the table and chairs out to open the microbrewery as a taproom, with four kegs, as well as cans and spirits available.

There’s been two sessions so far and Josh, who’s from Roker, says they’ve been well received.

“It’s been all good feedback. A lot of people still don’t know we’re here - but the turnout was decent.

“We’re in a great location here inbetween Harbour View and Queen Vic and I think people like having another option to add to the route,” he said. “We have a great working relationship with the Queen Vic who’ve just added a new restaurant.

“There’s so much happening in Roker, with the creation of the new Seafront BID and Elephant Rock opening soon. It’s a great area to be in.”

The next North Pier Taproom sessions are on June 7, July 5, July 26 and September 6. As well as a range of drinks, there will be street food available. If the demand is there, Josh will also put on more sessions.

Josh built his brand over lockdown and has been able to commit to it full time over the past year.

More than 90% of his brews are cask for the trade market, with his beers sold in The Canny Lad and The Museum Vaults in Sunderland, as well as in locations such as Cumberland Arms in Tynemouth where it’s the house beer.

“I always say home brewing was a hobby that got out of hand because I love it so much,” said Josh.

I worked for another brewery as a head brewer and when I left that job, the time felt right to focus on North Pier and just go for it,” explained the city businessman.

“This site became available and it seemed perfect. It was previously used as a microbrewery but we’ve tripled the capacity by adding more tanks.”

One of Josh’s beers, Midas, an American golden ale, recently beat much bigger breweries to a top beer award, winning gold at the North East Indie Beer Awards 2025 in the Cask Session Pale Ale category, meaning it now goes to the national finals.