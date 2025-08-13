Indie classics, pre-match pies and more at new Sunderland AFC fan zone

The countdown is on for the return of Premier League football to the city - and a new fan zone is getting the beers in.

To mark the start of the new season on August 16, Indie institution 7even in Derwent Street is launching a new fan zone which will run for every SAFC match, home and away.

It offers fans the chance to soak up the atmosphere before, during and after games, with live coverage and commentary, food, and drinks.

7even has installed an 85-inch 4K screen with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, showing all live fixtures on Sunderland match days.

This Saturday’s line-up includes Aston Villa v Newcastle at 12:30pm and Wolves v Manchester City at 5:30pm. While Sunderland’s game isn’t being televised, live commentary will be played for those without tickets.

In addition to the club’s usual drinks selection, 7even has teamed up with local brewery Vaux to serve a variety of craft beers and their premium pilsner on tap.

Meanwhile Pied, which has relocated from Roker to the city centre, will be dishing up hearty pies with mash, peas, and gravy, and fans can also enjoy Sunderland’s famous Pink Slices.

Entry is free for the fan zone.

“Sunderland is back where it belongs — in the Premier League — and we want to make every match day a celebration for the fans,” said Dave Redfearn, owner of 7even. “Whether you’ve got a ticket to the game or not, the Fan Zone will be the place to be.”

Other new match day offerings this season include the launch of a fan zone at Independent in Holmeside.

It will feature live music and an engaging football talk-in, offering fans the chance to connect with fellow fans, hear expert insights, and immerse themselves in the build-up to the match.

The launch event welcomes football YouTuber AltEnding as the first special guest, joining regular host Matthew Keeling, with live music from Britpop tribute band The Britpack.

Over at the stadium, there’s also a new match day food offering from Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.

The chef – whose restaurants The Black Swan in Oldstead and Roots in York both hold a Michelin star - is collaborating with SAFC and bringing Banks on the Wear, a new prestigious dining experience, to the club.

Also launching within the Stadium of Light is 76 Yards, a street food-style premium experience which will feature Tommy’s own speciality range of pies.