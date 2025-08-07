Pre-match fanzone launched in Sunderland city centre in time for the new season

As Premier League football returns to Sunderland, a new fanzone is being launched in the city centre.

Independent in Holmeside has announced a new pre-match concept, set to kick off on the opening day of the 2025 Premier League campaign as Sunderland take on West Ham on Saturday, August 16.

Independent in Holmeside recently unveiled a new look after a £75k makeover which has increased the capacity and the offering at the grassroots music venue and club. | Sunderland Echo

The new ‘Fanzone’ event will feature live music and an engaging football talk-in, offering supporters a vibrant atmosphere and a chance to connect with fellow fans, hear expert insights, and immerse themselves in the build-up to the match.

The launch event welcomes football YouTuber AltEnding as the first special guest, joining regular host Matthew Keeling, with live music from Britpop tribute band The Britpack.

AltEnding’s YouTube channel has become a fan favourite for its in-depth SAFC post-match analysis and player spotlights.

Taff, the creator and sole force behind the channel, has built a strong following in the Sunderland community and is now bringing his unique perspective to the live stage.

Independent promoter Ben Richardson said: "We’ve recently made some big changes to the venue, and events like this are exactly why. Combining live music – which is our bread and butter – with football, which is our passion outside of work, is a dream for us.

“We want to create a place where fans can celebrate the matchday buzz in a way that feels different and memorable."

The Fanzone will open its doors from 12pm and remain open until after 3pm, giving supporters the perfect pre-match build-up before heading to the Stadium of Light.