I'm boosting lunchtimes in Sunderland with my focaccia sandwich and matcha offering

Focaccia sandwiches are certainly filling a hole in the city centre after a new business gets off to a flying start.

Willows sandwich cafe opens on St Thomas Street with owner Olivia Shepherd. | Sunderland Echo

Willows has only been open a couple of weeks, but has already had a couple of days where they’ve sold out of their sandwich offering.

The business has been brought to the city by Olivia Shepherd who noticed a gap in the area for a quality lunchtime offering.

One of the focaccia sandwiches and smoothies from the lunch menu | Sunderland Echo

She took over the unit next door to Amy’s Winehouse in St Thomas Street, giving it a pretty pink and green makeover, and naming it after her cocker spaniel, Willow.

Olivia juggles her new business with co-owing the 21 Social pizza place at the former 808 Bar & Kitchen over the road.

She was already making desserts for 21 Social, such as brownies and stuffed cookies, and she’s brought that offering and more to the sweet options at Willows.

It's already proving a popular addition | Sunderland Echo

Meanwhile, her 21 Social business partner Dan hand kneads the dough for the focaccia sandwiches. You can also pick up Detroit-style pizza slices to go at Willows - a style of pizza that has proved popular at 21 Social - as well as whole loaves of focaccia.

Olivia said she’s been delighted with the response to Willows.

“I’ve been working in the city centre for three years and thought it was missing some little independent lunch spots for a while,” she said.

“This unit became available and I decided to give it a try.”

Willows is next door to Amy’s Winehouse | Sunderland Echo

She added: “Footfall is building at 21 Social and people seem to really like the relaxed atmosphere there, but it’s mostly evening trade so I thought Willows was a good opportunity to provide a lunchtime offering.

“It’s a good spot because it’s near so many bus stops and the offices over the road. Customers have all been really lovely too.”

The sandwiches are made with different types of focaccia such as rosemary, sea salt and thyme, a tomato version, and an olive version. They are also looking at perfecting a gluten-free option.

You can also pick up pizza slices to sit in or go | Sunderland Echo

Sandwich fillings vary, but include options such as chicken Caesar, tuna and avocado and ham and mozzarella, with prices starting from £4.

There’s a range of coffees available, as well as matcha, teas and smoothies, with prices starting from £3.30 for an Americano.

As you’d expect for a coffee shop named after a puppy, it’s very pet-friendly with dog treats available.

*Willows, St Thomas Street, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 2pm. The coffee and sandwich shop has a small amount of seating for those wanting to dine in.