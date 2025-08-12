Sunderland Restaurant Week returns next month - and there’s food from a top chef on the billing.

The popular event is set to return to the city from September 6 - 14 and will launch with the chance to enjoy a special experience created by Tommy Banks.

The chef – whose restaurants The Black Swan in Oldstead and Roots in York both hold a Michelin star - is collaborating with SAFC and bringing Banks on the Wear, a new prestigious dining experience, to the club.

Also launching within the Stadium of Light is 76 Yards, a street food-style premium experience which will feature Tommy’s own speciality range of pies.

Those who book for the Sunderland Restaurant Week experience will get the exclusive opportunity to enjoy a unique 76 Yards meal.

The special one-off event will run on Saturday 6 September – the opening day of restaurant week – and run between noon and 3pm.

Diners will get a welcome drink, a one course street-food style meal and an exclusive Tommy Banks recipe print at an offer price of £25.

Anyone wanting to sign up needs to email [email protected] and must put ‘Book Restaurant Week’ in the subject line.

This restaurant week is shaping up to be one of the biggest to date, with scores of eateries, pubs and cafes signing up with range of £10, £15, £20 and £25 deals.

This includes for the first time The 3 Stories and Sunniside pizza restaurant 21 Social, with other new additions to be announced.

The event is organised by Sunderland’s BIDs which includes City Centre BID and the Seafront BID and both areas are well represented by participating venues with the week also being supported once again by Nexus.

1852 Café and Bistro at the Roker Hotel, Seafood and Steak at STACK Seaburn, NORTH, Goa, The Grand Hotel and Six Pier Point are just some of the seafront businesses that are offering a variety of deals.

Across the city centre, favourites including Angelo’s, Asiana, Babaji, ENFES, Mexico 70, Koji, The Botanist, Ivy House, Keel Tavern, My Delhi, Port of Call and Rumour Has It have also signed up again.

Deep North and I Scream for Pizza, both at the Sheepfolds Stables, will also be running deals throughout the week.

Roberta Redecke, marketing and events manager at Sunderland’s BIDs, said: “It’s an incredible coup for us to work with SAFC and benefit from their collaboration with a chef of the calibre of Tommy Banks.

“To launch Sunderland Restaurant Week with this amazing opportunity is very exciting and we imagine it will be a sellout.”

Roberta added that this would be the first Sunderland Restaurant Week for the Seafront BID.

“Having both the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID means we have an incredible variety of places for people to choose from,” she said.

“Sunderland’s food and drink scene continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to everyone enjoying some memorable meals.”

Sarah McCourt, Head of Communications and Marketing at Nexus said: “We’re thrilled to once again support Sunderland Restaurant Week, helping to bring people into the city to experience its incredible food scene,” she said.

“Metro is the perfect way to travel—fast, convenient, and sustainable—and we’re proud to support an event that showcases the culinary talent and vibrant hospitality Sunderland has to offer.”

Vouchers for all other offers - including the 76 Yards experience - are available at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week