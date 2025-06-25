How to net free Wimbledon-themed drinks at Sunderland's The Botanist

The Botanist in Keel Square is serving up some free cocktails to coincide with Wimbledon.

The winners will receive cocktails from the new menu | The Botanist

Staff at the bar will be hiding strawberry plants in secret sunny spots near the venue every day throughout this year’s tournament, from Monday June 30 to Sunday, July 13.

Eagle-eyed customers are asked to keep their eyes peeled outside the bar-and-restaurant each day to be in with a chance of a grand-slam of two free cocktails from its new cocktail menu.

The winners will find a care marker in the strawberry plant pot with instructions to return the plant to The Botanist in exchange for two of the bar’s new signature cocktails.

They include the The Lawnstar Martini - a seasonal mix of Absolut Vanilia Vodka shaken with strawberry and cucumber, with a shot of pink prosecco on the side, which is aimed at tasting like strawberries and cream in a glass.

Other new drinks include the Tomatini Plant Pot, which features house-infused basil 42 Below Vodka, spicy chilli and tomato liqueur with fresh lime and apple juice.

Meanwhile, the Flower Power 75 includes Beefeater Gin, lemon and jasmine liqueurs shaken with lychee, topped with pink prosecco, flowers and a jasmine vodka mist.

And the Picante Margarita - a mix of Cascabel tequila, chilli mezcal, jalapeño liqueur, agave and pineapple juice, served with fresh pineapple wedges dipped in chilli flakes and a mini Tabasco on the side.

There will be a real Wimbledon flavour across Keel Square this year.

Throughout the nation’s biggest tennis tournament, selected matches from Wimbledon 2025 will be streamed live on the Expo Sunderland Pavilion big screen.

The temporary structure, which is in place until Culture House opens in autumn, has become a hub of activity over the past couple of months, hosting VE Day celebrations, SAFC’s Wembley win and an ever-changing display of digital art on its 20m by 5m LED screen, which is one of the largest in the UK.