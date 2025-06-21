3 . The Vault Yard, Low Row

Another new addition heading to Low Row is The Vault Yard. The team from Theatre Leisure Ltd, who also own The Rabbit and Street Bar, are busy transforming this historic site, once home to Baroque and Establishment, into a new bar for the city. Work is being done by a team of local contractors to honour the heritage of the pub, which originally opened as a church hall in the early 1900s. Many of its Edwardian features are still intact and the team is making the most of them, unblocking original period windows that had been covered up for decades, and also utilising some of the old Baroque woodwork. | Sunderland Echo