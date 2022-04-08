Whether you want to dine in or eat them from the carton, drench them in salt and vinegar or splash on some curry sauce, a chippy lunch or tea on Good Friday is the perfect way to start the long Easter weekend.

But, to ask an age-old question, where does the best fish and chips in or near Sunderland?

As a city, we are blessed with a great range of eateries and chip shops are no exception. With so many to choose from, we turned to the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out some of the best places to go on Wearside.

Where will you be going for your fish and chips on Good Friday? Check out these reader recommendations.

Here are some of the most popular choices from our Facebook page, at time of writing. Click here to add your own to the post.

Check out our list below and see if your favourite gets a mention – and keep your eyes peeled for somehwere new to try this Good Friday!

Castle Fry, Caithness Road: Lynsey Mitchell said: “The best.”

Crozier Fisheries, Crozier Street: Christine Wilde said: “Croziers all the way.”

Downeys Fish & Chips, Barnes, Roker, Pallion, Seaburn, Seaham and West Rainton: Maureen Eley said: “Always great.”

Fountains, Edmonton Square: Pat Todd said: “Fountains definitely the best.”

Grasswell Chippy, Grasswell Terrace, Houghton: Recommended by Carole Hudson.

Humbledon Fisheries, Ettrick Grove: Al Mackem Morton said: “Humbledon Fisheries, absolutely fantastic.”

The Hut, Warwick Terrace: Keith Thompson said: “Great food and staff.”

Mariners Fish & Chips, Gleneagles Road: Margaret Graham said: “Mariners Grindon, beautiful fish & chips.”

Murtha's, St Luke’s Terrace: Julie Baines said: “They are the best!”

Queens Cafe, Dykelands Road: Vicki Redmond said: ”They offer amazing and fresh-cooked gluten free every day! Lovely service every time too.”

Redz, Washington Galleries: Carol Humphrey said: “Redz the Galleries, gorgeous.”

The Seaburn Bay, Bents Road: Ashley Linton said: “The Bay every single time, 10/10.”

Silver Grid, Newbottle Street, Houghton: Recommended by Derrick Merrington Junior.