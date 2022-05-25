19 Sunderland locations hosting Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties

This year marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne, and a series of parties will be happening across Sunderland this June to commemorate the historic weekend.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed that 19 requests for Jubilee road closures have been notified and approved as of Tuesday, May 24.

Take a look at just some of the locations where celebrations are taking place from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

Please note that the pictures used are for illustrative purposes and not necessarily the exact location where an individual party may be taking place.

1. Torver Crescent, Sunderland Thursday, June 2 between numbers 9 to 25.

2. Frensham, Washington Friday, June 3 from 2pm to 6pm.

3. Clifton Road, Sunderland Friday, June 3 from 12 midday until 5pm between its junctions with Cressbourne Avenue and Cambourne Avenue.

4. Merle Terrace, Sunderland Friday, June 3 from 12.30pm until 6.30pm between numbers 1 to 10.