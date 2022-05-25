Loading...
See these 19 locations across Sunderland where Jubilee parties will be taking place.

19 Sunderland locations hosting Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties

The city is preparing to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month – Here are some of the locations where parties are taking place across Wearside.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:01 pm

This year marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne, and a series of parties will be happening across Sunderland this June to commemorate the historic weekend.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed that 19 requests for Jubilee road closures have been notified and approved as of Tuesday, May 24.

Take a look at just some of the locations where celebrations are taking place from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

Please note that the pictures used are for illustrative purposes and not necessarily the exact location where an individual party may be taking place.

1. Torver Crescent, Sunderland

Thursday, June 2 between numbers 9 to 25.

Photo: Google maps

2. Frensham, Washington

Friday, June 3 from 2pm to 6pm.

Photo: Google maps

3. Clifton Road, Sunderland

Friday, June 3 from 12 midday until 5pm between its junctions with Cressbourne Avenue and Cambourne Avenue.

Photo: Google maps

4. Merle Terrace, Sunderland

Friday, June 3 from 12.30pm until 6.30pm between numbers 1 to 10.

Photo: Google maps

