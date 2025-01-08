From a new addition to the city to meals with a view, here’s the top 10-rated Italian restaurants according to Trip Advisor reviews.
1. Aperitif, High Street West
Situated next door to the box office, you can't get closer to the Empire than Aperitif, which is a firm favourite with Empire audiences, as well as cast and crew who can often be seen partying there after shows. And it takes the top spot for Italian restaurants in the city on Trip Advisor, with more than 1,100 reviews. One recent diner said: "During our new year holidays we went to this stunning restaurant. The service was excellent and very friendly and the food absolutely delicious. We will definitely come back! When you are in Sunderland, you should definitely go here!" | Sunderland Echo
2. The Scullery, Silksworth
Silksworth favourite The Scullery scores highly, with more than 2000 reviews. One impressed reviewer said: "Lovely place for Sunday lunch with a great kids menu and deal. June was very welcoming, polite and very efficient. We will definitely be back." | Sunderland Echo
3. Roma, Mary Street
Praised for its friendly atmosphere and fair prices, Roma in Mary Street takes the No 3 spot. "Absolutely fantastic food, best sea bass dish I have ever had. Very welcoming staff and great atmosphere. Will be back very very soon," said one visitor. | Sunderland Echo
4. Vito's Osteria, Sheepfolds Stables
A relative newcomer to the city's Italian restaurant scene after opening in August 2024, but Vito's Osteria has already made the top 5. One recent visitor said: "Absolutely first class experience. Service, food, wine. Cannot fault this place. The ragu pasta was divine. Absolutely stunning building inside and love that you can see the chefs at work in the kitchen. The food was worth every penny. Already planning our return to choose something else from the menu." | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.