1 . Aperitif, High Street West

Situated next door to the box office, you can't get closer to the Empire than Aperitif, which is a firm favourite with Empire audiences, as well as cast and crew who can often be seen partying there after shows. And it takes the top spot for Italian restaurants in the city on Trip Advisor, with more than 1,100 reviews. One recent diner said: "During our new year holidays we went to this stunning restaurant. The service was excellent and very friendly and the food absolutely delicious. We will definitely come back! When you are in Sunderland, you should definitely go here!" | Sunderland Echo