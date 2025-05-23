From South African family recipes passed on down the generations to fried ice cream, people can take their tastebuds on a trot around the globe this weekend - without leaving Wearside.

British Street Food traders getting ready for the weekend at The Fire Station | Sunderland Echo

For the first time, Sunderland is hosting the Northern heat of the British Street Food awards with each diner getting a say in who wins.

The event has seen a mini village of street food traders set up on the Parade Ground at The Fire Station.

Running across eight sessions from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, there will be an overall winner of the public vote, as well as a winner from a judging panel, made up of Hairy Biker Si King, Terry Laybourne of 21 Group, Siân Byerley of Restaurant Pine, Adam Riley of Riley’s Fish Shack, Chris Jewitt of Food & Drink North East and Richard Johnson, founder of the awards.

Vendors cooking up a storm at the event include The Greekster, Craving Asian, Sizzling Scoop, Saffa Soul, Chicken Ting, Flying Cows, and Sunderland businesses My Delhi, My Sister’s Kitchen, and The Fire Truck.

My Delhi are amongst the traders | Sunderland Echo

Richard founded the British Street Food Awards back in 2010 and has since gone on to launch the European Street Food Awards, which operates in 16 countries, and the USA Street Food Award.

“This is our first time hosting in Sunderland - and it’s a fantastic space,” he said. “We’ve been planning this for a long time, to get it just right and create the best possible space for the Northern heats.

“Everybody who comes along gets a vote, there’s the people’s vote and the judges’ choice. Street food tends to be very democratic, so the people’s vote means just as much as the judges’ vote to the traders. People take it very seriously and the traders do taster portions so people can try everything.”

More than 3,000 free tickets have already gone for the awards, with some walk up availability on each of the days.

Richard added: “In the 15 years since I founded the awards there’s been a real sea change in street food. It feels slightly anti-Capitalist as people like giving their money direct to the person making the food. You also get to chat through the dishes, the ingredients they use and why, it really shortens that chain. You’re not just ordering the same old thing at the bar.”

As well as the awards, there’ll be live music and DJs keeping the party going across the bank holiday too, courtesy of Sunderland Music City.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Culture Quarter, which operates The Fire Station, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Northern heat of the British Street Food awards.

“We’re always looking for something new to add to the offering here. We have a fantastic audience for live music, football and now street food. The response to the tickets has been excellent but we will have some allocation for walk ups.

“If people are watching the play off finals, they can come to us before or afterwards. It’s set to be a great weekend in the city.”

It’s set to be a bumper weekend of food at The Fire Station with Sunniside Food Market also moving for this month’s market to the front of the venue.

This special edition of the market will be held outside The Fire Station between 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25. As always, the market is open to all, and no ticket is required.

Once the winner of the Northern heat has been crowned, they’ll go on to compete in the competition final, with the chance to travel to Germany and represent the UK in the grand final of the 2025 European Street Food Awards in Munich.

The British Street Food Awards are being brought to Sunderland as part of a region-wide partnership between The Fire Station, Food and Drink North East, Sunderland BID, Destination North East, Local Heroes, Sunderland Music City, Sunderland City Council, and Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS).