From homemade focaccia to build your own salad boxes, a new city centre venture is aiming to satisfy people’s cravings for a high-quality lunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackies Corner introduces the new Crave honest food and sandwich bar with husband and wife owners Elisa Ricci and Ben Harman. | Sunderland Echo

Crave has opened its doors this week on the ground floor of Mackie’s Corner, adding to the hub of independents who now call the Victorian buildings home.

It’s been brought to the city by wife and husband team, Elisa Ricci and Ben Harman, who have decades of experience in the hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are well-known for their time at family business San Marino, which was one of the city’s longest-running Italian restaurants during its time in Chester Road, before they opened San Marino at Hanover Place in Deptford.

Customers can build their own sandwiches and salads | Sunderland Echo

Speaking about their return to the food and drink industry, Elisa said: “After Hanover Place, we were doing different careers but decided to come back to food because it’s what we know best.

“There’s not much out there offering lunches like this, with fresh focaccia and a build your own offering using all fresh, quality ingredients. It’s not just a regular sandwich shop.”

The concept is that you choose your base - either focaccia, seeded sub, white sub or salad box - and then choose your ‘crave’ from options such as salami, cheese savoury, coleslaw and much more and then choose your dressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tray bakes are also available at the new site | Sunderland Echo

You can also order options such as scotch egg and set sandwich fillings. Tray bakes and coffees are also available, as well as plain focaccia to take away - the latter of which was hugely popular at San Marino.

Prices start from £4.50 for a sub sandwich or £5.50 for a focaccia or salad base.

The couple had a soft opening over the weekend and Elisa says they’ve had a great reaction so far.

“Everybody has been so supportive,” said the city businesswoman. “They’ve been saying this is what the city centre has been missing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are well-known for their fresh focaccia at their previous venture | Sunderland Echo

It’s early days for Crave and the team will be tweaking the offering according to people’s feedback and will be introducing breakfast options include croissants, pastries and bacon sandwiches.

Speaking about joining Mackie’s Corner, Elisa said: “Mackie’s Corner is absolutely buzzing at the minute, there’s so many great quality independents who complement each other. The owners of the buildings have put their heart and soul into this. Every business is so unique - and what they do, they do really well.”

Crave is primarily for take outs, but there is some stool seating for those who want to sit in.

It’s the second new opening at Mackie’s Corner this month, with Ashbrooke Home also setting up shop in the corner unit of the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More First look at the new Ashbrooke Home shop at Mackie's Corner in Sunderland city centre

Brought to the city by the same team as Ashbrooke Florists, it’s bringing a range of quality homewares and gifts to the city centre.

It means every unit on the ground floor is now full, with the new additions joining Bou-chique, Fat Unicorn, The Sofia, The Sweet Petite, Pablo EggsGoBao and Black Door Hairdressing.

Meanwhile, the upper floors are occupied by a range of businesses from recruitment and social media firms to an art school and wellbeing clinics.

Since the landmark building was sympathetically restored by local family firm, Kirtley Co, it’s become home to more than 25 independent businesses, with around 1,200 visitors through the doors each week.

*Crave’s current opening hours are 8.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 10am to 2.30pm.