Four North East restaurants listed among best in the country by Tripadvisor awards
Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Restaurants, celebrating the highest-rated foodie spots around the UK.
Awards are determined on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews over the last 12 months and winners are among the top one percent of restaurants listed on the site.
The 2025 awards feature eight subcategories - Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Date Night, Hidden Gems, Vegan & Vegetarian and Pet-Friendly, as well as One-of-a-Kind, which is new for this year.
Four eateries across the North East were given awards.
In Newcastle both Lezzet Turkish and My Delhi were given awards.
Lezzet has a 4.8 rating on the travel website from over 4,100 reviews and My Delhi, which also has a site in Sunderland, has a similar 4.8 rating from 1,239 reviews.
Further north, Adam and Even in Alnwick was successful in the Date Night category thanks to its 4.5 rating from 296 reviews, while Treehouse at Alnwick Gardens was also praised. It has a foru star rating from 2,825 reviews.