By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST

Street food, sweets and storytelling are just some of the treats on offer this weekend with the return of Sunderland’s Sunniside Food Market.

This month's Sunniside Food Market takes place on Saturday, June 28
| Submitted

The monthly market, run by Local Heroes North East, is a firm fixture on food lovers’ calendars, bringing together a varied selection of traders, suppliers and producers.

And on Saturday 28 June – from 10am to 3pm – it not only has dishes, ingredients and products to suit every taste but there will also be family entertainment in Sunniside Gardens in the form of bubble play and storytelling.

Once again, a lengthy roll call of independent traders is taking part in the food market, with The Little Cakery, Greek street food specialists Acropolis, Geordie Bangers and Raising Dough making a welcome return.

And they will be joined not only by other food providers but by independent craft and local produce suppliers, to shine a spotlight on the breadth and variety of Wearside’s small businesses.

There will also be the chance to hear illustrator Hannah Graham read The Story of the Lazy Loaf – a children’s story about growing at your own pace, by author Jo Gordon, and illustrated with Sunderland landmarks throughout.

It’s set to be a bumper Saturday in the city with the Pride March and free concert also taking place.

Inspired by the Lazy Loaf breadmaking kits Jo produces with the Sunderland-based Sunshine Cooperative, the story seeks to reassure young readers that everyone develops in their own way and at their own speed.

“The story came from the idea that some people might be seen as lazy if they don’t reach the same milestones as others,” said Jo.

Jo Gordan and Hannah Graham
| Submitted

“As a former teacher, I’m used to the idea that you should pass exams, go to college or university and get a degree. But not everyone follows the same path and, just like the Lazy Loaf, we all grow at our own pace.”

The book will be on sale at the market, priced at £6.99, with all profits going to support SEND community projects in Sunderland and a ‘Buy 2, Give 1 Free’ option to help get copies into the hands of Wearside children who may not own books.

Roberta Redecke, marketing and events manager at Sunderland BIDs, which supports the Sunniside Food Market, said it “is about so much more than food.

“It’s about celebrating local talent, bringing people together and supporting small businesses. It’s a real success story that just gets bigger and better every month,” she said.

Storytelling and bubble play sessions will run from 10.30am to 2pm in half hour slots and children will also be able to make a squishy, sensory, dough ball to take home.

