Sunderland Pride March returns this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Sunderland Pride will paint the city’s streets with a rainbow of colour this weekend as the popular march returns.

Last year's Pride Parade | Sunderland Echo

From insightful talks by LGBTQ+ campaigners and quiz nights to beach parties and family picnics, there’s been a whole host of Pride events happening in the city throughout June.

And the month will culminate in style this weekend with the return of the Pride March, followed by a host of live music in Keel Square.

It’s set to be a real party throughout the day on Saturday, June 28 and here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning on heading along:

Pride March

Last year's Pride March in Sunderland city centre | Sunderland Echo

All are welcome to attend the free Pride March which starts from Park Lane.

People are asked to gather from 11.15am with the march starting at 12pm.

The Pride in Sunderland March this year takes place on International Stonewall Day and it’s also the 55thanniversary since the first Pride march took place in New York following the Stonewall Riots.

There will be music and entertainment and people are invited to dress to impress, bring banners, whistles and make some noise.

Peter Darrant, from organisers Out North East, said: “Pride marches are about protest as well as celebrating identity and community, and in these difficult times, we want the voices of LGBTQ+ people and our amazing allies to be heard.

“Tell your friends, bring your family and let’s get as many people as possible to join us and celebrate our civic pride in Sunderland.”

The march will make its way from Park Lane, through the city to Keel Square where the concert takes place.

Pride in Sunderland Concert

Ben from Phats and Small will perform | Submitted

The free Pride in Sunderland concert takes place in Keel Square from 12pm to 7pm.

Headliners this year are 90s icon,Tina Cousins, along with Ben from Phats and Small and electronic dance music band, Oceanic.

Also on the line-up is London LGBTQ+ dance company, Homoparody and Pride favourites, The Future Is Queer as well as a Chappell Roan tribute.

The event is being hosted by Elijah Young, best known for playing Stuart on the hit BBC show, Smoggie Queens, as well as drag legend Ophelia Balls, Sunderland Queen Lucy Phurr and the team from Pride Radio.

Local businesses including The Botanist, Keel Tavern and the Holiday Inn are also supporting the event and will be open to provide food and drink throughout the concert.

It’s FREE and no ticket is required.

ABBA Night

The evening of June 28 will also feature an ABBA Night taking place at Carnival House in Southwick from 6pm.

It’s a ticketed event, priced £16.95 per person (includes welcome drink)

People are encouraged to don their glitter and flares for a night of drama and live performances.

Use code ABBAPRIDE at checkout for 15% off! Book via www.creativeseed.org/book-online

Pride After Party

Continue the celebrations with a Pride After Party.

It takes place from 7pm until late at The Secret Garden, formerly Unique Bar, on 1 Tunstall Road.

Join Miss Sofanda, Miss Diviner and Miss Lucy Phurr for a fun packed night with party games, spin the wheel, Karaoke and a foam party