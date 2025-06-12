First look at your new Tesco Express store in Sunderland city centre

Sunderland city centre has a dedicated supermarket once more, as Tesco Express opens its doors today, June 12.

Here’s a look around as it brings food essentials, meal deals and more to Market Square.

The new Tesco Express store has transformed the former Sugarsole unit in Market Square. Being outside of the main shopping centre means it can have extended opening hours.

The new Tesco Express store has transformed the former Sugarsole unit in Market Square. Being outside of the main shopping centre means it can have extended opening hours. | Elliot Nichol Photography

The new Tesco Express opens today, Thursday, June 12, from 8am.

The new Tesco Express opens today, Thursday, June 12, from 8am. | Elliot Nichol Photography

The new store helps fill a gap in the market for a city centre supermarket, since the closure of Tesco inside the shopping centre in Spring 2022 and M&S in spring 2024.

The new store helps fill a gap in the market for a city centre supermarket, since the closure of Tesco inside the shopping centre in Spring 2022 and M&S in spring 2024. | Elliot Nichol Photography

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is delighted to welcome Tesco back into the centre. "Having a supermarket in the heart of the city centre is something we know shoppers have been anxious for,” she said. "And the fact that it sits outside of the centre means it is able to offer extended opening hours. We are very excited to have Tesco back and it will be a huge asset to the city.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is delighted to welcome Tesco back into the centre. "Having a supermarket in the heart of the city centre is something we know shoppers have been anxious for,” she said. "And the fact that it sits outside of the centre means it is able to offer extended opening hours. We are very excited to have Tesco back and it will be a huge asset to the city.” | Elliot Nichol Photography

