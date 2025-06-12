First look at your new Tesco Express store in Sunderland city centre

Here’s a look around as it brings food essentials, meal deals and more to Market Square.
1. New kid on the block
The new Tesco Express store has transformed the former Sugarsole unit in Market Square. Being outside of the main shopping centre means it can have extended opening hours. | Elliot Nichol Photography
2. Opening day
The new Tesco Express opens today, Thursday, June 12, from 8am. | Elliot Nichol Photography
3. Gap in the market
The new store helps fill a gap in the market for a city centre supermarket, since the closure of Tesco inside the shopping centre in Spring 2022 and M&S in spring 2024. | Elliot Nichol Photography
4. Welcome back
Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is delighted to welcome Tesco back into the centre. "Having a supermarket in the heart of the city centre is something we know shoppers
have been anxious for,” she said. "And the fact that it sits outside of the centre means it is able to offer extended opening hours. We are very excited to have Tesco back and it will be a huge asset to the city.” | Elliot Nichol Photography
