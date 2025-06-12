First look at your new Tesco Express store in Sunderland city centre

4 . Welcome back

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is delighted to welcome Tesco back into the centre. "Having a supermarket in the heart of the city centre is something we know shoppers have been anxious for,” she said. "And the fact that it sits outside of the centre means it is able to offer extended opening hours. We are very excited to have Tesco back and it will be a huge asset to the city.” | Elliot Nichol Photography