Sheepfolds Stables is galloping towards opening night - and here’s a look at another of the stunning restaurants joining the fold.

Vito’s Osteria has completely transformed an old stable block at the Victorian site to create a sleek and stylish Italian restaurant that’s elevating classic dishes and bringing a real taste of Italy to the banks of the Wear.

Vito Farigu with his kitchen team | Sunderland Echo

It’s been brought to the city by owner Vito Farigu who was born in Lake Garda and raised in Sardinia.

Along with the rest of the £4m Sheepfolds Stables development, Vito’s will open its doors on Friday, August 2 for a bumper opening weekend, with the first night at Vito’s already fully booked.

The restaurant is in one of the old stable blocks at the site | Sunderland Echo

“There has been so much time and effort gone into this project and we’re so ready to have the customers in now,” said Vito. “I’ve been construction manager for the past year and a half so I can’t wait to be back doing what I love most: being in the kitchen and meeting guests.”

The restaurant, which will be open seven days a week for lunch through to dinner, features more than 50 covers, a bar and open kitchen.

Vito said: “It was really important to me to have an open kitchen so that people can have trust and confidence in their dishes and be part of the kitchen show.

“We really want to up the game in Sunderland and be the best Italian restaurant in the city. We want to be the reason people come to this beautiful stables establishment, not just from Sunderland but from around the North East.

The restaurant promises an Italian feast | Sunderland Echo

The team, headed up by head chef Fabio Filiè, are putting a twist on classic dishes: like pasta dishes served in the pan to retain all the flavour, using the heart of mozzarella - stracciatella - in their starters and small plates to ensure customers get the creamiest part of the cheese, hand slicing all their cured meats, making their own bread on site and making lasagna with short rib, instead of the usual beef, for maximum flavour.

There’s also some more unusual dishes from Vito’s home island of Sardinia, such as Culurgiones di carne, a Sardinian ravioli which you can only make by hand, filled with short rib ragu and served in a tomato sauce.

Culurgiones di carne, a traditional Sardinian dish | Sunderland Echo

Vito began his career in hospitality seven years ago as a waiter at Newcastle restaurant Piccolino. Although he worked front of house, he would volunteer in the kitchen on his days off to learn about cooking.

He soon developed a real flair for flavour and rose through the ranks to become head chef before joining Gino D'Acampo Restaurant on Newcastle Quayside as a sous chef and soon becoming executive chef.

Vito’s Osteria, which translates as Vito’s Tavern, is his first restaurant and he’s proud to put his name over the door.

“The past seven years has been a real personal journey for me and I love the challenge,” he said. “I’m really passionate about creating the perfect environment for my staff, I want them to look forward to coming to work. The people are key to the success of any business.

The bar at Vito’s will be serving a wide range of drinks, including coffees and cocktails | Sunderland Echo

“There’s no different aprons for front of house and kitchen staff here, we are all one big family. When it’s quiet, I also want to be able to go out and meet the guests. It will be high quality food, as well as high quality service.”

Vito’s joins fellow Sheepfolds Stables sit-in restaurants Ember, which specialises in Mediterranean and chargrilled dishes, I Scream for Pizza and The Calabash Tree, serving food from Trinidad and Tobago.

The development, which has been a real passion project for Sunderland architecture firm BDN, also houses two cabins, housing Mother Mercy cocktail bar and Deep North doughnuts, Southpaw Dance Studios, events space, The Spey Snug whisky bar and an in house bar, as well as an outdoor stage for a range of entertainment.

Vito’s Osteria and the neighbouring businesses open from August 2 | Sunderland Echo

Vito used to manage chef Tam Hassan and business partner Denis Stefani from neighbouring Ember when they all worked at Gino’s together. “I have a beautiful relationship with Tam and Denis already and since meeting all the other tenants we’ve become a big community, with all our restaurants being so different and individual at the same time,” he explained.

Both restaurants also share a pastry chef, Maria Ribaya.

Taking tiramisu to the next level | Sunderland Echo

Sheepfolds Stables is one of the key players in Riverside Sunderland, a £500m project which is fast transforming both sides of the River Wear with hospitality venues, 1,000 new homes and offices.

The project will be boosted next year with the opening of the new footbridge which will follow the Keel Line in Keel Square, with the other end directly in front of Sheepfold Stables.

*Vito’s Osteria, which is family friendly, will be open daily from 12pm to 10pm. You can book at https://www.vitososteria.com/

On the menu

Mortadella al Pistacchio | Sunderland Echo

Here’s a sample of some of the dishes on the menu

Starters: Mortadella al Pistacchio (£10), Bruschetta di Gamberi (£14), Caprese (£9), Prosciutto Crudo 24 mesi (£14).

Pasta: Rigatoni alla carbonara (£14), Risotto agli asparagi (£15), Penne all’amatriciana (£16)

Classic mains: Pollo alla Milanese (£20), Lasagne (£19), Vito’s Parmigiana (£18), ribeye steak (£28).