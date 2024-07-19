Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ember is certainly turning up the heat in Sunderland’s burgeoning dining scene as it aims to win the city’s first Michelin Bib Gourmand.

With its views along the River Wear and high-quality menu of global foods, the restaurant is one in a wave of businesses gearing up to open at the city’s much-anticipated Sheepfolds Stables.

Inside Ember at Sheepfolds Stables

The £4m development at the far end of the old Sheepfolds Industrial Estate will welcome its first visitors on Friday, August 2 and Ember is already fully booked for opening night.

It’s been brought to the city by chef Tam Hassan and business partner Denis Stefani.

Both are passionate about bringing something completely different to Sunderland and helping to stamp the city on the hospitality map.

Theirs is one of the largest units in the site, with around 55 covers inside and plans for a terrace which will overlook the river and the new footbridge, due to open in summer 2025.

Côte de boeuf from the steak section

They met while working at Gino D'Acampo’s restaurant in Newcastle and fell in love with the renovation of Sheepfolds Stables when choosing their first restaurant together.

Tam comes from great culinary stock, with his family running a restaurant in London for 40 years.

Inspired by his dad’s skills in the kitchen, Tam won Gordon Ramsay’s F Word when he was just 18, going on to work in the celebrity chef’s Claridge’s restaurant under Mark Sargeant.

Short rib of beef and Zaa'tar fried cauliflower

It was one of the best training grounds possible for the chef who went on to win a Michelin Bib Gourmand when he was 21, an award which recognises quality food without the high price tag of a Michelin Star.

And Tam is passionate about bringing that quality to Wearside.

“We’re going really heavy on flavour and we can’t wait for people to try it. We’re bringing something completely different to Sunderland,” said the head chef.

One of the dessert options

The name Ember is inspired by the restaurant’s chargrilled specialities, but there will also be a range of small plates, dishes from Asia, dishes inspired by Tam’s Egyptian heritage, dishes from across the Mediterranean and beyond.

It’s complemented by a range of high quality wines, cocktails and coffees.

Tam said: “A lot of the dishes are stuff I grew up so devising the menu has been very nostalgic for me.”

The chef moved to the North East due to property investments in the area and went on to work at the much-respected Kiln in Newcastle and Langley Castle in Northumberland.

“I already had properties in Sunderland and when we saw Sheepfolds, it was the perfect place for us to open a restaurant,” he said.

“There are some good restaurants in Sunderland and it’s certainly getting better, but we really want to set the standard. It’s the right place and the right time for Sunderland.

The restaurant will open from August 2

“We’re aiming to get the city’s first Bib Gourmand and we have an excellent pastry chef who we share with Vito’s Osteria next door, called Maria Rivaya, and I can confidently say we’re aiming to do the best desserts in Sunderland.”

Denis, who heads up the front of house operation, said: “I love making sure guests have the best experience and to do that we make sure our staff are well looked after, too, so they enjoy their work.

Dips and small plates from the menu

“We all love what we do, and have the passion for it, and that passes on to the guest experience. We would love to be someone’s favourite restaurant, it would be a great feeling to realise that. There is so much happening in Sunderland at the minute and it’s very exciting to be a part of that.”

*Ember at Sheepfolds Stables will be open from12pm to 10pm seven days a week. To book visit https://theember.co.uk/

The Friday night of opening weekend is full, but there is some availability for Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

On the menu

The Ember burger with homemade brioche

Dips and small plates

The menu is broad and includes options such as hummus with pine nuts, tahini and sumac (£6.95), sea bass ceviche with pickled fennel and orange (£11.50), Zaa’tar fried cauliflower (£7.50) spanikopita with spinach and feta in filo (£7.95).

Falafel is also on the small plates menu

Charcoal and large plates

Options include glazed BBQ short rib of beef (£17.50), half butternut squash with whipped feta and pistachio (£16), whole charred sea bream with tahini and zhoug (£19.75), ox cheek with mushroom and shallot (£21.50) and Ember cheese burger with homemade brioche and fries (£20)

Steaks

Options include 35 day aged 300g sirloin (£29), 35 day aged 300g ribeye (£32), 35 day aged 1kg cote du boeuf (£80) and 35 day aged 250g / 500g fillet (£40 / £75).

All steaks are served with house fries and a choice of sauce.